Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Principal Financial Group    PFG

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP

(PFG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Principal Financial : Names New Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

The Principal Financial Group® today announced that Beth Wood has joined the company as senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), effective July 22, 2019. As CMO, Wood assumes overall responsibility of the Global Center for Brand and Insights which includes brand, market research, analytics and business intelligence, global firm relations and external communications. She will report to Dan Houston, chairman, president and CEO at Principal® and will be based in Des Moines, Iowa.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005763/en/

Beth Wood (Photo: Business Wire)

Beth Wood (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Wood served as vice president and chief marketing officer of the individual businesses at Guardian Life Insurance. Her responsibilities included leading digital marketing transformation across the life, disability, annuity and wealth management businesses.

“Beth brings over 25 years of marketing experience and has a wealth of knowledge in digital marketing and data analytics with advisors, business owners and consumers,” said Dan Houston. “Her strong track record and deep understanding of data will help us better anticipate and meet our customers’ needs around the globe. And as a previous entrepreneur, she understands the challenges small to medium-sized business owners face and how we can provide the technology and expertise to ensure their businesses thrive.”

“Principal is a powerful and historic brand with strong values, well positioned to relate to people across generations and cultures,” said Wood. “I am humbled and excited to join the team and look forward to collaborating across businesses and around the globe to share our story as we help families and business owners build confidence in their financial and retirement futures.”

Prior to her roles at Guardian Life, Wood was second vice president, marketing, at MassMutual. She’s held numerous marketing leadership roles in the consumer-packaged goods and healthcare industries, with companies such as Frito-Lay and Johnson & Johnson.

Wood earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing and communications from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass. She also earned a digital marketing certification from Cornell University and digital transformation certification from University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

In her free time, she enjoys helping local, women-owned startups develop their business and marketing plans. She also works with her husband on efforts to advance girls ice hockey across New England.

About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
03:01pPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Names New Chief Marketing Officer
BU
10:22aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Completes Acquisition of Wells Fargo Institutional Retirem..
BU
06/26PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : launches diversified, real asset interval fund
PU
06/26PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL :  Principal Launches Diversified, Real Asset Interval Fund
BU
06/19PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Real Estate Investors announces new senior director of mar..
PU
06/17PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : CIMB rebrand Thai unit as Asset Management
AQ
06/17PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : ® Announces New Retirement & Income Solutions Leaders
BU
06/07PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Global Investors announces additions to US institutional c..
PU
05/31PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/23PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 244 M
EBIT 2019 1 919 M
Net income 2019 1 584 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 16 134 M
Chart PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Principal Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,1  $
Last Close Price 57,9  $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary P. Scholten EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Lead Independent Director
Betsy J. Bernard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP31.13%16 134
PRUDENTIAL PLC22.40%198 507
AXA22.49%63 427
METLIFE20.97%47 205
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL23.85%41 006
AFLAC20.30%40 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About