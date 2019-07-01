Principal Financial : Names New Chief Marketing Officer

The Principal Financial Group® today announced that Beth Wood has joined the company as senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), effective July 22, 2019. As CMO, Wood assumes overall responsibility of the Global Center for Brand and Insights which includes brand, market research, analytics and business intelligence, global firm relations and external communications. She will report to Dan Houston, chairman, president and CEO at Principal® and will be based in Des Moines, Iowa.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005763/en/

Beth Wood (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Wood served as vice president and chief marketing officer of the individual businesses at Guardian Life Insurance. Her responsibilities included leading digital marketing transformation across the life, disability, annuity and wealth management businesses.

“Beth brings over 25 years of marketing experience and has a wealth of knowledge in digital marketing and data analytics with advisors, business owners and consumers,” said Dan Houston. “Her strong track record and deep understanding of data will help us better anticipate and meet our customers’ needs around the globe. And as a previous entrepreneur, she understands the challenges small to medium-sized business owners face and how we can provide the technology and expertise to ensure their businesses thrive.”

“Principal is a powerful and historic brand with strong values, well positioned to relate to people across generations and cultures,” said Wood. “I am humbled and excited to join the team and look forward to collaborating across businesses and around the globe to share our story as we help families and business owners build confidence in their financial and retirement futures.”

Prior to her roles at Guardian Life, Wood was second vice president, marketing, at MassMutual. She’s held numerous marketing leadership roles in the consumer-packaged goods and healthcare industries, with companies such as Frito-Lay and Johnson & Johnson.

Wood earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing and communications from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass. She also earned a digital marketing certification from Cornell University and digital transformation certification from University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

In her free time, she enjoys helping local, women-owned startups develop their business and marketing plans. She also works with her husband on efforts to advance girls ice hockey across New England.

About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005763/en/