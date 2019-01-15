Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Principal Financial Group    PFG

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP (PFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Principal Financial : Pedro Borda Appointed to Chief Operating Officer for Principal International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:31pm EST

With Borda’s new role, Thomas Cheong is named to lead Asia

Today, Principal announced Pedro Borda, president of Principal South Asia and India, is promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer of Principal International. As previously announced, current senior vice president and chief operating officer of Principal International Renee Schaaf is assuming the role of president of Principal Retirement and Income Solutions in March 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005935/en/

Pedro Borda, president of Principal South Asia and India, is promoted to senior vice president and c ...

Pedro Borda, president of Principal South Asia and India, is promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer of Principal International. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Borda will partner with the company’s global leadership teams to develop and implement business development and digital transformation strategies. He has served in multiple leadership positions for Principal over the course of his 22 years with the company, including managing director of our former business in Argentina, managing director of Principal Afore in Mexico, country head of Mexico, a board member of Principal Chile, CEO of Principal’s ASEAN Region, and president of South Asia and India. Prior to joining Principal, Pedro worked in Argentina as a government pension regulator. “Pedro has deep experience leading operations in Latin America and Asia, knowledge of our global customer base, and expertise in global asset management and pensions,” said Luis Valdés, president and chief executive officer, Principal International. “Asia represents the fastest-growing region for Principal International and is essential to our long-term strategy. I am confident that he will help support our continued global growth in his new role.”

Thomas Cheong, president of Principal North Asia, will assume Borda’s current responsibilities for South Asia, becoming president of Principal Asia effective March 2, 2019. Since joining Principal in 2015, Cheong has led the development of Principal's retail pension and asset management businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong, and managed key partnerships in the region. The alignment of the Asia markets under his leadership will enable Principal to focus on regional growth opportunities.

“Thomas’s extensive experience in asset management, pension, and life insurance businesses makes him the ideal person to lead and reinforce Principal’s long-term commitment to our Asia markets,” said Valdés. “He has 20 years of operations and management experience in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia, which is critical to helping to achieve Principal’s mission of providing long-term financial security in emerging markets around the world.”

About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
05:31pPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Thomas Cheong Named to Lead Asia for Principal Internation..
BU
05:31pPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Pedro Borda Appointed to Chief Operating Officer for Princ..
BU
01/02PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Re..
BU
01/02Regis Co. (RGS) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC
AQ
2018PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : recommends shareholders reject amended mini-tender offer b..
PU
2018PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : CIMB-Principal Asset Management Group Announces New Chief ..
AQ
2018PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Plan Sponsors Making Significant Governance Changes to Imp..
BU
2018PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Recommends Shareholders Reject Sixth Round of Mini-Tender ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 036 M
EBIT 2018 1 867 M
Net income 2018 1 672 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,48%
P/E ratio 2018 8,02
P/E ratio 2019 8,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 13 258 M
Chart PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Principal Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 52,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary P. Scholten EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Lead Independent Director
Betsy J. Bernard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP6.04%13 258
AXA4.35%54 754
PRUDENTIAL2.75%48 193
METLIFE6.48%43 391
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL7.59%36 563
AFLAC0.81%34 966
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.