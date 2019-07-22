Principal Financial : Scott Boyd Joins Principal as Head of Sales in Retirement and Income Solutions

Principal Financial Group® today announced that Scott Boyd has joined the company as Head of Sales for Workplace Savings and Retirement Solutions in the Retirement and Income Solutions division, effective August 12, 2019. In his new role, Boyd assumes responsibility for leading the U.S. sales force to serve all customer segments and product solutions. He will report to Jerry Patterson, Senior Vice President, Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal®.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Scott to Principal. He not only brings nearly two decades of leadership and industry experience, Scott also shares our passion for retirement security and customer satisfaction,” said Patterson. “He will play an instrumental role in leading one of the largest sales teams in the industry and advance our focus on delivering top-tier retirement solutions to our customers.”

Most recently, Boyd served as senior vice president for full-service teams at Prudential, focusing on offerings in the corporate, governmental, tax-exempt and Taft Hartley markets. Boyd was also responsible for managing the business development and intermediary relations team, maintaining and expanding relationships with key distribution channels nationally.

Prior to joining Prudential, Boyd worked as a strategy consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston. He has a BS degree in Civil Engineering from Union College in Schenectady, New York and an MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University. Additionally, he holds Series 6, 63 and 26 registrations and is a registered representative of Prudential Investment Management Services LLC (PIMS).

Outside of work, Boyd enjoys spending time with his wife, Sharon, and their children and is currently based in New Jersey. Scott played Division I college hockey at Union College and is an avid triathlete - aspiring to compete in the Ironman World Championships someday.

“With the addition of Scott to our leadership team and the recently announced acquisition of Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement & Trust, Principal strengthens its position to serve its customers with more choice, expertise, capabilities, and solutions,” said Patterson. “We are especially excited about Scott’s extensive experience in the institutional and tax-exempt markets.”

