Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Principal Financial Group    PFG

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP

(PFG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Principal Financial : Scott Boyd Joins Principal as Head of Sales in Retirement and Income Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

Principal Financial Group® today announced that Scott Boyd has joined the company as Head of Sales for Workplace Savings and Retirement Solutions in the Retirement and Income Solutions division, effective August 12, 2019. In his new role, Boyd assumes responsibility for leading the U.S. sales force to serve all customer segments and product solutions. He will report to Jerry Patterson, Senior Vice President, Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal®.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Scott to Principal. He not only brings nearly two decades of leadership and industry experience, Scott also shares our passion for retirement security and customer satisfaction,” said Patterson. “He will play an instrumental role in leading one of the largest sales teams in the industry and advance our focus on delivering top-tier retirement solutions to our customers.”

Most recently, Boyd served as senior vice president for full-service teams at Prudential, focusing on offerings in the corporate, governmental, tax-exempt and Taft Hartley markets. Boyd was also responsible for managing the business development and intermediary relations team, maintaining and expanding relationships with key distribution channels nationally.

Prior to joining Prudential, Boyd worked as a strategy consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston. He has a BS degree in Civil Engineering from Union College in Schenectady, New York and an MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University. Additionally, he holds Series 6, 63 and 26 registrations and is a registered representative of Prudential Investment Management Services LLC (PIMS).

Outside of work, Boyd enjoys spending time with his wife, Sharon, and their children and is currently based in New Jersey. Scott played Division I college hockey at Union College and is an avid triathlete - aspiring to compete in the Ironman World Championships someday.

“With the addition of Scott to our leadership team and the recently announced acquisition of Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement & Trust, Principal strengthens its position to serve its customers with more choice, expertise, capabilities, and solutions,” said Patterson. “We are especially excited about Scott’s extensive experience in the institutional and tax-exempt markets.”

About Principal®
Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Co. Securities offered through Principal Securities, Inc., 800-547-7754, member SIPC and/or independent broker-dealers. Principal Life, and Principal Securities are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, Iowa 50392.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group. © 2019 Principal Financial Services, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
02:12pPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Scott Boyd Joins Principal as Head of Sales in Retirement ..
BU
07/17PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/01PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Names New Chief Marketing Officer
BU
07/01PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Completes Acquisition of Wells Fargo Institutional Retirem..
BU
06/26PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : launches diversified, real asset interval fund
PU
06/26PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL :  Principal Launches Diversified, Real Asset Interval Fund
BU
06/19PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Real Estate Investors announces new senior director of mar..
PU
06/17PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : CIMB rebrand Thai unit as Asset Management
AQ
06/17PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : ® Announces New Retirement & Income Solutions Leaders
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 271 M
EBIT 2019 2 032 M
Net income 2019 1 576 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,71%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 16 537 M
Chart PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Principal Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 58,31  $
Last Close Price 59,37  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary P. Scholten EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Lead Independent Director
Betsy J. Bernard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP34.41%16 537
AXA25.04%62 795
PRUDENTIAL PLC22.36%55 510
METLIFE21.09%47 252
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL23.87%41 014
AFLAC20.72%41 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group