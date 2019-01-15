Principal Financial : Thomas Cheong Named to Lead Asia for Principal International

Today, Principal announced Thomas Cheong, president of Principal North
Asia, is promoted to president of Principal Asia and will assume
leadership for South Asia in addition to his current role.
Since joining Principal in 2015, Cheong led the development of
Principal's retail pension and asset management businesses in mainland
China and Hong Kong, and managed key partnerships in the region. The
alignment of the Asia markets under his leadership will enable Principal
to focus on regional growth opportunities. Cheong’s new responsibilities
will be effective 2 March 2019.
“Thomas’s extensive experience in asset management, pension, and life
insurance businesses makes him the ideal person to lead and reinforce
Principal’s long-term commitment to our Asia markets,” said Valdés. “He
has 20 years of operations and management experience in mainland China,
Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia, which is critical to helping
to achieve Principal’s mission of providing long-term financial security
in emerging markets around the world.”
Pedro Borda, president of Principal South Asia and India, is being
promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer of
Principal International. Borda, replaces current senior vice president
and chief operating officer of Principal International Renee Schaaf, who
is assuming the role of president of Principal Retirement and Income
Solutions in March 2019.
In his new role, Borda will play an integral role in partnering with the
company’s global leadership teams to develop and implement business
development and digital transformation strategies. He has served in
multiple leadership positions for Principal over the course of his 22
years with the company, including managing director of our former
business in Argentina, managing director of Principal Afore in Mexico,
country head of Mexico, a board member of Principal Chile, CEO of
Principal’s ASEAN Region, and president of South Asia and India. Prior
to joining Principal, Pedro worked in Argentina as a government pension
regulator.
“Pedro has deep experience leading operations in Latin America and Asia,
knowledge of our global customer base, and expertise in global asset
management and pensions,” said Luis Valdés, president and chief
executive officer, Principal International. “Asia represents the
fastest-growing region for Principal International and is essential to
our long-term strategy. I am confident that he will help support our
continued global growth in his new role.”
