Principal Financial Group

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP

(PFG)
My previous session
News 
News

Principal Financial : close to Wells Fargo retirement unit acquisition-sources

03/17/2019 | 07:38pm EDT
A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City

(Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc is in advanced talks to acquire Wells Fargo & Co's retirement plan services business, in a deal that could exceed $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Wells Fargo has been seeking to streamline its business as it grapples with the fallout of customer abuse scandals. The bank is prohibited from growing in size after the Federal Reserve slapped it with an unprecedented asset cap in February 2018, citing "widespread consumer abuses and compliance breakdowns."

The bank's retirement plan services unit, which includes Wells' 401(k) savings accounts business, would expand a similar business of Principal Financial. If the negotiations are concluded successfully, a deal could be announced later this month, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is confidential.

Wells Fargo and Principal Financial declined to comment.

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, Principal Financial is a life insurance and financial services group with a market capitalization of $14.5 billion.

It is the latest in a series of divestments pursued by Wells Fargo.

In 2018, Wells Fargo announced deals to sell 52 branches spread across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin to Flagstar Bancorp Inc, as well as a $1.7 billion deal to offload its Puerto Rico auto finance business to the local unit of Popular Inc.

The disclosure three years ago that Wells Fargo created millions of fake customer accounts prompted regulatory probes into mortgage foreclosures, auto insurance sales and its wealth management businesses, resulting in billions of dollars in fines.

(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By David French
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP 0.93% 52.17 Delayed Quote.18.11%
WELLS FARGO 0.62% 50.66 Delayed Quote.9.27%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 775 M
EBIT 2019 1 778 M
Net income 2019 1 526 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 9,71
P/E ratio 2020 8,89
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 14 520 M
Chart PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Principal Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,2 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary P. Scholten EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Lead Independent Director
Betsy J. Bernard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP18.11%14 520
AXA20.88%62 596
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.87%56 011
METLIFE9.21%43 374
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL16.82%39 256
AFLAC9.64%37 479
