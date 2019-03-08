Principal Financial : fund named best global real estate fund over past 10 years at Lipper Fund Awards from REFINITIV US

1 As of December 31, 2018.

About Principal Real Estate Investors

Principal Real Estate Investors manages or sub-advises $74.3 billion in commercial real estate assets. The firm's real estate capabilities include both public and private equity and debt investment alternatives (as of December 31, 2018). Principal Real Estate Investors is a dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors, a diversified asset management organization and a member of the Principal Financial Group®. Principal Real Estate includes the companies of Principal Real Estate Investors LLC and Principal Real Estate Europe Limited.

About the Principal Global Investors

Principal Global Investors® leads global asset management at Principal®. As a multi-boutique firm, we bring a focused perspective and offer expertise across a host of asset classes.

At our core, we are driven by our purpose to help investors and businesses achieve their financial goals. Our global investment professionals deliver investment solutions for public and private pension funds, foundations and endowments, central banks, insurance companies, sub-advisory arrangements, sovereign wealth funds and individual portfolios.

Principal Global Investors manages approximately $412.7 billion in assets on behalf of over 800 institutional clients located in over 80 countries as well as retirement plans and individual clients, reflecting our worldwide market reach and experience and our commitment to high-quality research and service (as of December 31, 2018). To find out more, visit us at principalglobal.com.

