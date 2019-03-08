Log in
Principal Financial : fund named best global real estate fund over past 10 years at Lipper Fund Awards from REFINITIV US

03/08/2019 | 11:10am EST

1 As of December 31, 2018.

About Principal Real Estate Investors

Principal Real Estate Investors manages or sub-advises $74.3 billion in commercial real estate assets. The firm's real estate capabilities include both public and private equity and debt investment alternatives (as of December 31, 2018). Principal Real Estate Investors is a dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors, a diversified asset management organization and a member of the Principal Financial Group®. Principal Real Estate includes the companies of Principal Real Estate Investors LLC and Principal Real Estate Europe Limited.

About the Principal Global Investors

Principal Global Investors® leads global asset management at Principal®. As a multi-boutique firm, we bring a focused perspective and offer expertise across a host of asset classes.

At our core, we are driven by our purpose to help investors and businesses achieve their financial goals. Our global investment professionals deliver investment solutions for public and private pension funds, foundations and endowments, central banks, insurance companies, sub-advisory arrangements, sovereign wealth funds and individual portfolios.

Principal Global Investors manages approximately $412.7 billion in assets on behalf of over 800 institutional clients located in over 80 countries as well as retirement plans and individual clients, reflecting our worldwide market reach and experience and our commitment to high-quality research and service (as of December 31, 2018). To find out more, visit us at principalglobal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc, a member of the Principal Financial Group.

Carefully consider a fund's objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Contact your financial professional or visit principalfunds.com for a prospectus, or summary prospectus if available, containing this and other information. Please read it carefully before investing.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Asset allocation and diversification do not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

REITS are subject to a real estate industry sensitive to interest rates, general and local economic conditions, property tax rates and other factors. International investing involves greater risks such as currency fluctuations, political/social instability and differing accounting standards.

Class I shares are available only to eligible investors, including various institutional investors and investors in certain mutual fund wrap or asset allocation programs. See the prospectus for eligibility requirements.

Principal Funds are distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc.

Disclaimer

Principal Financial Group Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 16:09:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 775 M
EBIT 2019 1 778 M
Net income 2019 1 526 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,49%
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
P/E ratio 2020 8,52
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 13 916 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,2 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary P. Scholten EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Lead Independent Director
Betsy J. Bernard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP13.20%13 916
AXA17.85%60 391
PRUDENTIAL PLC11.23%52 959
METLIFE7.94%42 426
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL15.40%38 491
AFLAC6.74%36 489
