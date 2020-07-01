Principal Financial : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Results will be released July 27; Conference call scheduled for July 28

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release second quarter 2020 financial results 15 minutes after U.S. markets close on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question and answer session. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, supplement, and slides will be available on our website at principal.com/investor.

You can access the Tuesday, July 28 conference call several ways:

Connect to principal.com/investor to listen to a live webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software.



Via telephone by dialing in one of the following numbers 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 866-427-0175 (U.S. and Canadian callers) 706-643-7701 (International callers) Access code: 2169068



An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the live earnings call via: Online at principal.com/investor Telephone: 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canadian callers) 404-537-3406 (International callers) Access code: 2169068 The replay will be available until August 4, 2020



About Principal®

Principal (Nasdaq: PFG) helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group®.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005218/en/