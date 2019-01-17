Log in
News Summary

Principal Financial : to Collaborate with Leading HSA Providers to Offer Employees a Consolidated View of Their Retirement and Healthcare Benefits

01/17/2019 | 10:02am EST

Health and retirement savings continues to be a growing focus for Americans due to the uncertainty of rising health care costs. To help them plan for this, Principal Financial Group® is announcing its first collaboration with a leading health savings account (HSA) provider, HealthEquity, to give retirement customers a holistic picture of their retirement outlook, including their HSA balances.

The agreement allows Principal® customers with an HSA through HealthEquity to have the option to access a consolidated view of their financial picture. The Retirement Wellness Planner currently allows people to link to information for other accounts to see their full financial picture in one quick snapshot.

“There’s a tremendous benefit in being able to take a holistic view of your financial picture. And with healthcare costs being a top concern for employers, employees and retirees, it’s an important piece of overall retirement planning,” said Joleen Workman, vice president of customer care at Principal. “Principal will continue to work with other leading HSA providers to bring this simplified approach to more employees in the workplace.”

More than seven in 10 workers say it would be helpful if their workplace offered education on planning for health care expenses in retirement. In addition to this HSA enhancement, Principal® Milestones, the new financial wellness offering from Principal, includes educational resources on HSAs to help people use them to their fullest, which may include using the funds for retirement healthcare costs.

“As Americans continue to focus on managing healthcare expenses while saving for retirement, the convergence of health and wealth is a critical part of long-term financial planning. Our relationship with Principal to include HSA balances in the Retirement Wellness Planner will allow consumers to further manage their financial savings goals,” said Bill Otten, executive vice president of sales at HealthEquity.

About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.

The Retirement Wellness Planner information and Retirement Wellness Score are limited only to the inputs and other financial assumptions and is not intended to be a financial plan or investment advice from any company of the Principal Financial Group® or plan sponsor. This calculator only provides education which may be helpful in making personal financial decisions. Responsibility for those decisions is assumed by the participant, not the plan sponsor and not by any member of Principal®. Individual results will vary. Participants should regularly review their savings progress and post-retirement needs.

Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Co. Securities offered through Principal Securities, Inc., 800-547-7754, member SIPC and/or independent broker-dealers. Principal Life, and Principal Securities are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, Iowa 50392.


© Business Wire 2019
