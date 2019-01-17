Principal Financial : to Collaborate with Leading HSA Providers to Offer Employees a Consolidated View of Their Retirement and Healthcare Benefits

Health and retirement savings continues to be a growing focus for
Americans due to the uncertainty of rising health care costs. To help
them plan for this, Principal
Financial Group® is announcing its first collaboration
with a leading health savings account (HSA) provider, HealthEquity,
to give retirement customers a holistic picture of their retirement
outlook, including their HSA balances.
The agreement allows Principal® customers with an HSA through
HealthEquity to have the option to access a consolidated view of their
financial picture. The Retirement
Wellness Planner currently allows people to link to information for
other accounts to see their full financial picture in one quick snapshot.
“There’s a tremendous benefit in being able to take a holistic view of
your financial picture. And with healthcare costs being a top concern
for employers, employees and retirees, it’s an important piece of
overall retirement planning,” said Joleen Workman, vice president of
customer care at Principal. “Principal will continue to work with other
leading HSA providers to bring this simplified approach to more
employees in the workplace.”
More than seven in 10 workers say it would be helpful if their workplace
offered education on planning for health care expenses in retirement. In
addition to this HSA enhancement, Principal®
Milestones, the new financial wellness offering from Principal,
includes educational resources on HSAs to help people use them to their
fullest, which may include using the funds for retirement healthcare
costs.
“As Americans continue to focus on managing healthcare expenses while
saving for retirement, the convergence of health and wealth is a
critical part of long-term financial planning. Our relationship with
Principal to include HSA balances in the Retirement Wellness Planner
will allow consumers to further manage their financial savings goals,”
said Bill Otten, executive vice president of sales at HealthEquity.
About
Principal®
Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and
advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and
asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are
passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes
achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise
and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out
more, visit us at principal.com.
Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are
trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a
member of the Principal Financial Group.
The Retirement Wellness Planner information and Retirement Wellness
Score are limited only to the inputs and other financial assumptions and
is not intended to be a financial plan or investment advice from any
company of the Principal Financial Group® or plan sponsor.
This calculator only provides education which may be helpful in making
personal financial decisions. Responsibility for those decisions is
assumed by the participant, not the plan sponsor and not by any member
of Principal®. Individual results will vary. Participants
should regularly review their savings progress and post-retirement needs.
Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through
Principal Life Insurance Co. Securities offered through Principal
Securities, Inc., 800-547-7754, member
SIPC and/or independent broker-dealers. Principal Life, and
Principal Securities are members of the Principal Financial Group®,
Des Moines, Iowa 50392.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005441/en/