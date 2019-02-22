Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Principia Biopharma Inc    PRNB

PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC

(PRNB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Principia Biopharma Announces the Acceptance of Data from Phase 2 Pemphigus Vulgaris Trial as a Late-Breaking Presentation at 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 08:01am EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principia Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: PRNB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing transformative oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for oral presentation at the Late-Breaking Research during the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

The abstract, “Final results of the Believe-PV proof of concept study of PRN1008 in pemphigus,” will be presented as part of the Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Trials on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:10pm ET in Ballroom A of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

About Principia Biopharma
Principia is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing transformative oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology. Principia’s proprietary Tailored Covalency® platform enables Principia to design and develop reversible and irreversible covalent, small molecule inhibitors with potencies and selectivities that have the potential to rival those of injectable biologics yet maintain the convenience of a pill. PRN1008, a reversible covalent BTK inhibitor, is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with pemphigus, an orphan autoimmune disease, and in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with immune thrombocytopenic purpura, a rare hematological disease. PRN2246, a covalent BTK inhibitor which crosses the blood-brain barrier, has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, and has been partnered with Sanofi for development in multiple sclerosis and, potentially, for other diseases of the central nervous system. PRN1371, a covalent inhibitor of Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with bladder cancer. For more information, please visit www.principiabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Principia’s expectations regarding the Principia pipeline of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Principia’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the clinical development process and of clinical trial recruitment; risks and uncertainties about the efficacy, safety and tolerability of our product candidates; risks that early research or clinical results may be materially different from future clinical results; risks and uncertainties regarding Principia’s reliance on third-party organizations, such as contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations, and partners such as Sanofi; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Principia’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Principia’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies and product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Principia’s business in general, see the risk factors set forth in Principia’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly report on from 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2018.  Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Principia specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact
Christopher Chai, CFO
ir@principiabio.com

Media Contact
Denise Powell
denise@redhousecomms.com

principia.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC
08:01aPrincipia Biopharma Announces the Acceptance of Data from Phase 2 Pemphigus V..
GL
02/20Principia Biopharma to Present at 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Co..
GL
02/20PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA : Appoints John W. Smither to Board of Directors
AQ
02/19PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19Principia Biopharma Appoints John W. Smither to Board of Directors
GL
02/04PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
2018PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA : Issues Statement About the Passing of Board Member Lewis J..
AQ
2018Principia Biopharma Issues Statement About the Passing of Board Member Lewis ..
GL
2018PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA : chalks up a win for its BTK autoimmune program
AQ
More news
Chart PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
Principia Biopharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Babler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. Colowick Executive Chairman
Christopher Y. Chai Chief Financial Officer
David Goldstein Chief Scientific Officer
Dolca Thomas Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC8.07%706
GILEAD SCIENCES6.73%84 797
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.49%46 801
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%44 945
GENMAB0.94%10 072
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC25.12%9 627
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.