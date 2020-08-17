Log in
Principia Biopharma : French group Sanofi to buy U.S. firm Principia Biopharma for $3.7 billion

08/17/2020
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's research and production centre in Vitry-sur-Seine,

French healthcare company Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. company Principia Biopharma Inc for around $3.7 billion, the companies said on Monday, strengthening Sanofi's presence in research and development (R&D) areas.

Sanofi will buy the outstanding shares of Principia for $100 per share in cash, according to the joint statement, representing an aggregate equity value of around $3.68 billion on a fully diluted basis and a premium of 10% to Principia Biopharma's stock closing of $90.74 on Aug. 14.

Sanofi said the acquisition of Principia Biopharma, which develops therapies for serious immune diseases, would strengthen its research capabilities in areas such as autoimmune and allergic diseases.

"This acquisition advances our ongoing R&D transformation to accelerate development of the most promising medicines that will address significant patient needs," said Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson.

Sanofi said it expected to complete the acquisition of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter of 2020. 

"The merger will provide global resources to get these novel therapies to patients faster," said Martin Babler, president and chief executive officer at Principia Biopharma.

The acquisition of Principia Biopharma marks the latest large-scale takeover of rivals by Sanofi, following Sanofi's 2018 takeover of U.S. haemophilia treatment specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, and its purchase of biotechnology company Synthorx in December 2019 for around $2.5 billion.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. -1.15% 90.74 Delayed Quote.65.64%
SANOFI -1.76% 85.46 Real-time Quote.-4.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -91,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 013 M 3 013 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 53,6x
Capi. / Sales 2021 367x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Principia Biopharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 103,44 $
Last Close Price 90,74 $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Babler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. Colowick Chairman
Christopher Y. Chai Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Goldstein Chief Scientific Officer
Dolca Thomas Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.65.64%3 013
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.42%85 880
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.08%69 620
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS63.14%64 461
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.63.95%36 608
GENMAB A/S55.72%23 949
