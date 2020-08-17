Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Principia Biopharma Inc.    PRNB

PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.

(PRNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Principia Biopharma : French group Sanofi to buy U.S. firm Principia Biopharma for $3.7 bln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 01:12am EDT

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. company Principia Biopharma for around $3.7 billion, the companies said on Monday, strengthening Sanofi's presence in research and development (R&D) areas.

Sanofi said it would buy all of the outstanding shares of Principia for $100 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately $3.68 billion on a fully diluted basis.

"This acquisition advances our ongoing R&D transformation to accelerate development of the most promising medicines that will address significant patient needs," said Sanofi chief executive Paul Hudson.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. -1.15% 90.74 Delayed Quote.65.64%
SANOFI -1.76% 85.46 Real-time Quote.-4.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.
06:53aPRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA : French group Sanofi to buy U.S. firm Principia Biopharma f..
RE
06:52aSANOFI : to Acquire US Company Principia Biopharma for $3.68 Billion
DJ
06:12aPRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA : French group Sanofi to buy U.S. firm Principia Biopharma f..
RE
08/06PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/06PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/06Principia Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
08/05Malaysia July-end palm oil stocks expected to hit 3-year low
RE
07/17SANOFI : Is Looking at US Biotech Acquisitions -Bloomberg
DJ
06/26PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
06/23PRINCIPIA : Sanofi Enrolls First Patient in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Study
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -91,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 013 M 3 013 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 53,6x
Capi. / Sales 2021 367x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Principia Biopharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 103,44 $
Last Close Price 90,74 $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Babler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. Colowick Chairman
Christopher Y. Chai Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Goldstein Chief Scientific Officer
Dolca Thomas Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.65.64%3 013
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.42%85 880
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.08%69 620
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS63.14%64 461
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.63.95%36 608
GENMAB A/S55.72%23 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group