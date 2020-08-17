Principia Biopharma : French group Sanofi to buy U.S. firm Principia Biopharma for $3.7 bln

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi
has agreed to buy U.S. company Principia Biopharma
for around $3.7 billion, the companies said on Monday,
strengthening Sanofi's presence in research and development
(R&D) areas.
Sanofi said it would buy all of the outstanding shares of
Principia for $100 per share in cash, representing an aggregate
equity value of approximately $3.68 billion on a fully diluted
basis.
"This acquisition advances our ongoing R&D transformation to
accelerate development of the most promising medicines that will
address significant patient needs," said Sanofi chief executive
Paul Hudson.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)