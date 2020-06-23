Log in
Principia Biopharma Inc.

PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.

(PRNB)
  Report
News 


Principia : Sanofi Enrolls First Patient in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Study

06/23/2020 | 06:15am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Principia Biopharma Inc. on Tuesday said its partner Sanofi SA has enrolled the first patient in a phase 3 study of SAR442168 in relapsing multiple sclerosis.

The South San Francisco, Calif., biopharmaceutical company said it will be entitled to a $50 million milestone payment upon dosing of the first patient.

France's Sanofi in 2017 signed a licensing agreement to develop SAR442168, discovered by Principia and formerly known as PRN2246. The deal included a $40 million upfront payment and milestone payments that could total $765 million.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. -1.80% 59.5 Delayed Quote.8.62%
SANOFI SA -0.17% 92.86 Real-time Quote.3.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -123 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 966 M 1 966 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 140x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Principia Biopharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 79,29 $
Last Close Price 59,50 $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Babler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. Colowick Chairman
Christopher Y. Chai Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Goldstein Chief Scientific Officer
Dolca Thomas Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC.8.62%1 966
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.45%94 918
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.91%76 020
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS67.38%63 824
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.44%29 306
GENMAB A/S43.64%20 975
