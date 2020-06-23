Principia : Sanofi Enrolls First Patient in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Study

By Colin Kellaher

Principia Biopharma Inc. on Tuesday said its partner Sanofi SA has enrolled the first patient in a phase 3 study of SAR442168 in relapsing multiple sclerosis.

The South San Francisco, Calif., biopharmaceutical company said it will be entitled to a $50 million milestone payment upon dosing of the first patient.

France's Sanofi in 2017 signed a licensing agreement to develop SAR442168, discovered by Principia and formerly known as PRN2246. The deal included a $40 million upfront payment and milestone payments that could total $765 million.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com