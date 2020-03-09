Priority Technology : Payment Systems and Payix Incorporated Announce Strategic Partnership

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, and Payix Incorporated are pleased to announce they have entered into a nationwide strategic partnership combining Priority's industry-leading payments offering with Payix's first-in-class, lender-focused borrower engagement platform.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of consumer lending, companies recognize the need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to remain competitive. The Priority-Payix partnership brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment, and consumer lending operations to help support clients in their collections and borrower communication strategies.

Tom Priore, CEO and Chairman of Priority Technology Holdings, said, "Priority is excited to partner with Payix to leverage our industry expertise and integrated payment technology to grow and enhance their offerings in the consumer lending space. With Priority's deep market experience and Payix's innovative offerings, we will further diversify our product platform and broaden their reach into the consumer lending market."

Chris Chestnut, President and CEO of Payix Incorporated, commented, "Having the backing of a major public payments processor in Priority speaks volumes to their confidence in our ability to execute our business. As we continue to build on our successes, our relationship with Priority will help fuel growth and enhance our dynamic product offering."

For more information, please contact Chris Kettmann at ckettmann@lincolnchurchilladvisors.com or Payix Media Relations at info@payix.net.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority's enterprise operates from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

About Payix

Payix (www.payix.net) helps lenders and loan servicers improve their ability to engage with borrowers and collect payments. Payix's borrower-facing tools – with real-time loan management system integration – display client branding for quick borrower adoption and lasting utilization. Using Payix's state-of-the-art technology, lenders and loan servicers can instantly communicate with borrowers across multiple channels and secure qualified promises, one-time and scheduled payments. Payix is a registered ISO of Deutsche Bank.

