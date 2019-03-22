Prismaflex International : Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME for 2019/2020



PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:

A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.

Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.



PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING

ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI.FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com



Contacts :

Luc Cormoreche – CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume le Floch - Analysts/investors - Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70– glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet –Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 – mctriquet@actus.fr

Regulated information

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-57591-pri-220319-eligibilite-pea-pme-2019-2020-gb.pdf Inside Information:- other releasesFull and original press release in PDF:

