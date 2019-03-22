Log in
Prismaflex International : Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME for 2019/2020

03/22/2019 | 05:35am EDT


PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:

  • A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.
  • Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.
 

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI.FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com
 

Contacts :

Luc Cormoreche – CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume le Floch - Analysts/investors - Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70– glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet –Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 – mctriquet@actus.fr


© 2019 ActusNews
