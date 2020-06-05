Private Equity : Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020 in Zug

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020 in Zug



05-Jun-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020 in Zug

Zug, June 5, 2020





Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the invitation for its 23rd Annual General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2020, in Zug on its website (www.peh.ch). Registered shareholders will receive the invitation over the course of the next days by mail.

The Board of Directors proposes to distribute a total dividend of CHF 1.00 per registered share, of which one half will be distributed from voluntary retained earnings and one half from capital contribution reserves (agenda item 5).

If the proposal of the Board of Directors is approved, the distribution will take place on July 8, 2020. The last trading day that entitles the recipient to receive the distribution is July 3, 2020. From July 6, 2020, the shares will trade ex-dividend

