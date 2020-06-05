Log in
Private Equity : Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020 in Zug

06/05/2020 | 01:05am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020 in Zug

05-Jun-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020 in Zug

NEWS RELEASE
Zug, June 5, 2020


Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the invitation for its 23rd Annual General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2020, in Zug on its website (www.peh.ch). Registered shareholders will receive the invitation over the course of the next days by mail.

The Board of Directors proposes to distribute a total dividend of CHF 1.00 per registered share, of which one half will be distributed from voluntary retained earnings and one half from capital contribution reserves (agenda item 5).
If the proposal of the Board of Directors is approved, the distribution will take place on July 8, 2020. The last trading day that entitles the recipient to receive the distribution is July 3, 2020. From July 6, 2020, the shares will trade ex-dividend

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:
Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1063663

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1063663  05-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1063663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
