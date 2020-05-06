Log in
Private Equity : Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on July 2, 2020 in Zug

05/06/2020 | 01:05am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on July 2, 2020 in Zug

06-May-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on July 2, 2020 in Zug

NEWS RELEASE
Zug, May 6, 2020


Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the annual report for the financial year 2019/2020 on its website. The audited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2020 amounts to EUR 88.91 (CHF 94.26), which represents an increase of 7% in EUR for the financial year, including the distribution of CHF 2.00 per share in July 2019; PEH reports a comprehensive income of EUR 15.0 million for the financial year.

The Annual Report provides for a distribution to shareholders of not more than CHF 2.00 per share. Given the unprecedented circumstances at the time of writing and resulting uncertainty as to the level of M&A activity and resulting cash flows from and to PEH over the next weeks, the Board of Directors may lower the distribution in its proposal to shareholders, which will be included in the invitation to the AGM to be published on June 5, 2020. The final decision will be made by the Annual General Meeting. The distribution will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings; as a result, 50% of the dividend payment will be effected free of Swiss withholding tax for Swiss residents, while the other half will be subject to Swiss withholding tax of 35%.

PEH will publish the invitation to its 23rd AGM to be held on July 2, 2020, in Zug on June 5, 2020. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:
Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,594,311 as of March 31, 2020. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.


Additional features:


Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OJAASHCBDI
Document title: PEH Annual Report 2019/2020
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1036873

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1036873  06-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1036873&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
