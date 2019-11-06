Private Equity : Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2019

06-Nov-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2019

Zug, November 6, 2019

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of September 30, 2019. PEH reports a comprehensive income of EUR 6.8 million for the first six months of the financial year 2019/2020. As of September 30, 2019, the net asset value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 85.59 (CHF 93.11). This represents an increase of 3.1% in EUR (0.4% in CHF) since March 31, 2019, including the distribution of CHF 2.00 per share in July 2019.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch



The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,606,154 as of September 30, 2019. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.