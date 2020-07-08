Private Equity : Net Asset Value as of 30. June, 2020

EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Zug, July 8, 2020

Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2020

As of June 30, 2020, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH), stood at EUR 82.16 (CHF 87.52), representing an increase of 0.5% in EUR (0.1% in CHF) since May 31, 2020.

PEH's portfolio performance more than compensated adverse FX movements throughout the month; the largest contributions came from technology funds and co-investments, respectively. The portfolio was cash flow positive in June, with total distributions amounting to EUR 4.7m.

The largest distribution received was made by ABRY VIII following the sale of Unison, which provides procurement, supply chain and contract management software to federal government agencies; Pelion IV distributed further shares of NYSE-listed website-security company Cloudflare, while Warburg Pincus X distributed shares of NASDAQ-listed CrowdStrike, a leading next-generation cloud-delivered endpoint security platform.

PEH held its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020, in Zug. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by shareholders including a dividend payment of CHF 1 per share, which was paid to shareholders today.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,589,713 as of June 30, 2020 (May 31, 2020: 2,589,713). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.