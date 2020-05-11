Log in
PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG

(PEHN)
Private Equity : Net Asset Value as of April 30, 2020

05/11/2020

EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Net Asset Value as of April 30, 2020

11.05.2020 / 18:00

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, May 11, 2020

Net Asset Value as of April 30, 2020

As of April 30, 2020, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG, stood at EUR 87.35 (CHF 92.38), representing a decrease of 1.8% in EUR (-2.0% in CHF) since March 31, 2020.

The portfolio showed a mixed performance during the month with both positive and negative valuation adjustments. However, lower valuations for several direct co-investments, including Shawbrook, a UK challenger bank, and Dupont Sustainable Solutions, an independent global operations management consulting firm, as well as listed stock adjustments on Aston Martin and Enanta Pharmaceuticals resulted in the overall negative NAV development.

PEH's portfolio was significantly cash flow positive. Noteworthy distributions were received from Clarus Lifesciences III from the sale of Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focusing on developing cancer therapies, and from Mid Europa Partners IV, distributing proceeds from a partial sale of Profi Rom Food, a leading Romanian convenience supermarket chain. Further distributions were received from Warburg Pincus X related to the investment in CrowdStrike, a leading next-generation, cloud-delivered end-point security platform.

PEH Published its annual report 2019/20 on May 6, 2020. The invitation to the AGM will be published on June 5, 2020, details of which will be announced in due course. Private Equity Holding will resume its investor relations activities once circumstances and official guidance allow doing so. Interested parties may still register at info@peh.ch and will be notified.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:
Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,592,633 as of April 30, 2020 (March 31, 2020: 2,594,311). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

Additional features:

Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MAWGUAHJIV
Document title: PEH NAV April 2020

End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1041165

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1041165  11.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1041165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
