Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Private Equity Holding AG    PEHN   CH0006089921

PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG (PEHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/11 11:28:55 am
66.5 CHF   -0.75%
06:08pPRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2018
GL
08/09PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2018
GL
07/16PRIVATE EQUITY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Private Equity : Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

Private Equity Holding AG / Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, September 11, 2018

Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2018

The Net Asset Value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 83.38 (CHF 93.84) as of August 31, 2018. This represents an increase of 4.7% in EUR and 1.7% CHF, respectively, since July 31, 2018.

PEH has seen its NAV per share increase by 10.3% (in EUR) since January 1, 2018. In contrast, the share price has seen a negative development since the beginning of the year (-9.9% in CHF, adjusted for the 2018 dividend). This has led to a greater disparity between the share price and the NAV since the beginning of the year, with the discount increasing from 15.6% to 28.6%. The Board of Directors and the Manager believe that a discount of almost 30% is not justified given the high quality and optimal diversification of the portfolio.

The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV and of the share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:
Emanuel Eftimiu, Investor Relations, emanuel.eftimiu@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,604,519 as of August 31, 2018 (July 31, 2018: 2,604,519). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Private Equity Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Private Equity Holding AG
Innere Güterstrasse 4 Zug Switzerland

WKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
06:08pPRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2018
GL
08/09PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2018
GL
07/16PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/13PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/12PRIVATE EQUITY : Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals..
GL
07/09PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2018
GL
06/15PRIVATE EQUITY : Invitation to the 21th Annual General Meeting of the shareholde..
PU
06/15PRIVATE EQUITY : Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on July 12, 2018 in Zug
GL
06/11PRIVATE EQUITY : Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Hold..
GL
06/08PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of May 31, 2018
GL
More news
Chart PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Private Equity Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Derendinger Chief Executive Officer
Hans Baumgartner Chairman
Petra Salesny Chief Operating Officer
Hans Christoph Tanner Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Eberhard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG-12.53%0
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG10.93%20 295
PARGESA HOLDING-9.82%6 036
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA-24.19%1 542
INDUS HOLDING AG-9.58%1 527
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP2.25%705
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.