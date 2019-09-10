Private Equity : Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2019

EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Zug, September 10, 2019

Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2019

As of August 31, 2019, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 84.25 (CHF 91.68), representing an increase of 3.4% in EUR (2.1% in CHF) since July 31, 2019.

PEH's portfolio showed a strong performance in August attributable mainly to positive valuation adjustments in Warburg Pincus Private Equity X, ALPHA CEE Opportunity IV, Capvis Equity III and two venture funds, supported by favourable FX effects.

The most notable distributions came from Avista Capital Partners III resulting from the sale of SEA-Vista, an operator of petroleum and chemical tankers, to joint-venture partner SEACOR Holdings, and Mid Europa Partners IV distributing sales proceeds of Knjaz Milo?, a leading producer of mineral water and non-alcoholic beverages in Serbia, which was sold to a joint venture between Karlovarské Minerální Vody and PepsiCo, Inc.

Moreover, Warburg Pincus Private Equity X distributed proceeds from the sale of Canbriam Energy, an intermediate natural gas exploration and production company, as well as Silk Road Medical, a developer of a novel endovascular medical device for carotid artery disease treatment.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective funds and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,604,018 as of August 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019: 2,604,018). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.