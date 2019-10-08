Log in
Private Equity : Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2019

10/08/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Monthly Figures
Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2019

08.10.2019 / 18:00

NEWS RELEASE

 

Zug, October 8, 2019

Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2019

As of September 30, 2019, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 85.59 (CHF 93.11), representing an increase of 1.6% in EUR (1.6% in CHF) since August 31, 2019.

PEH's portfolio was cash flow positive and showed a strong performance in September with the biggest contribution coming from web performance and security company Cloudflare, following its successful IPO on NYSE. PEH co-invested in Cloudflare alongside Pelion Venture Partners in 2018,

The most notable distributions came from Avista Capital Partners III resulting from the sale of Trimb Healthcare AB, a leading consumer healthcare company based in Stockholm, Sweden, and Warburg Pincus X distributing sale proceeds from Consolidated Precision Products, Inc., a leading independent manufacturer of precision engineered castings focused on the aerospace and defence markets.

Moreover, Avista Capital Partners II distributed sale proceeds from Appalachian Midstream Partners, LLC, a provider of natural gas gathering, processing and transmission systems.

Private Equity Holding is intensifying its investor relations activities with two lunch presentations on November 14 and December 2, 2019, in Zurich. Interested parties may register at info@peh.ch.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:
Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,606,154 as of September 30, 2019 (August 31, 2019: 2,604,018). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

