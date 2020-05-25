Private Equity : Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG / AGM moved to June 30, 2020

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGMEGM

Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG / AGM moved to June 30, 2020



25-May-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Zug, May 25, 2020



Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG / AGM moved to June 30, 2020



Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PEH will take place on June 30, 2020, instead of the previously communicated date of July 2, 2020.

Given the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19 and the resulting uncertainty as to the level of M&A activity over the next 12 months, the Board of Directors decided today to propose to the AGM a reduced dividend of CHF 1.00 per share. The dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings.

All four members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz - will stand for re-election at the AGM.

PEH will publish the invitation to its 23rd AGM on June 5, 2020. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days. Pursuant to the Covid-19 Ordinance 2 of the Swiss Federal Council, the personal attendance of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on site is not possible. Shareholders shall be represented at the Annual General Meeting exclusively by the independent proxy.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN), offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Knaub, Private Equity Holding AG, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80 or http://www.peh.ch.