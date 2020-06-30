Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Private Equity Holding AG    PEHN   CH0006089921

PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG

(PEHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Private Equity : Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors

30-Jun-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, June 30, 2020

Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG held on June 30, 2020 in Zug, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz were re-elected to the Board of Directors for another one-year period. Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz were elected to the compensation committee for another one-year period.

Further, KPMG AG, Zurich, was re-elected as statutory auditors and KBT Treuhand AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy for a period of one year.

PEH will continue its distribution policy with a payment of CHF 1.00 per share, one half distributed from the capital contribution reserves and one half from voluntary retained earnings.

The agenda items and the proposals of the Board of

Directors were published on www.peh.ch, a presentation has been added.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch


Additional features:


File: PEH AGM Press Release 20200630
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1082953

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1082953  30-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1082953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
12:05pPRIVATE EQUITY : Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals..
EQ
06/09PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of May 31, 2020
EQ
06/09PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
06/05PRIVATE EQUITY : Invitation to the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the shareholde..
EQ
06/05PRIVATE EQUITY : Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020 in Zug
EQ
05/25PRIVATE EQUITY : Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Hold..
EQ
05/11PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of April 30, 2020
EQ
05/06PRIVATE EQUITY : Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on July 2, 2020 in Zug
EQ
04/08PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2020
EQ
03/09PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of February 29, 2020
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,1 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2020 15,0 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2020 55,7 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 107 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,57x
EV / Sales 2020 9,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Private Equity Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Baumgartner Chairman
Martin Eberhard Independent Non-Executive Director
Petra Salesny Director
Fidelis M. Götz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG-24.79%120
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-3.58%23 794
EQT AB47.38%16 414
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-22.05%520
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-62.05%477
MBB SE-6.89%442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group