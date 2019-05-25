Privredna Banka Zagreb d d : Dinko Lucić, President of the Management Board of PBZ wins the prestigious CEO Today Magazine Europe Awards 2019

Zagreb, 24th May 2019 - We are announcing that Mr Dinko Lucić, as President of the Management Board of Privredna banka Zagreb (PBZ), the member of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, is awarded the prestigious CEO Today Magazine Europe Awards for 2019 in Croatia for outstanding contribution in representing Privredna banka Zagreb. Every year, CEO Today magazine identifies and honours the most respected companies and their C-level executives in business today. The CEO Today Europe Awards celebrate the success, innovation and strategic vision of CEOs in Europe, across a number of sectors and industries (IT, telecommunications, pharmaceutical industry, banking and finance, energy, mobile technologies and communications, transportation services etc.).The CEO Today Europe Awards identify the most successful, innovative and forward-thinking company leaders.

On the official announcement by the CEO Today Magazine Europe Awards 2019 to individual winners and representatives of companies, Mr Dinko Lucić, President of the Management Board of PBZ d.d. said: 'I am exceptionally proud of this really special award which is a historical and permanent record of recognition and success of our entire PBZ Group team. One of my fundamental believes, which was affirmed during my long lasting managerial practice, is that people make a difference. I am proud of our team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank for contribution to all our employees and, nevertheless, to all our clients to whom we strive to be even better and ensure them a full range of financial services at the top world-wide level'.

The CEO Today Europe Awards research team has recognised a number of achievements of Mr Lucić and PBZ over the last 12 months. The research team draws on the views of thousands of stakeholders, including investors, analysts, employees, and media professionals worldwide to compile its annual CEO Europe Awards. The survey results are used to guide the researchers to study and publish management best practices and critical success factors. Researchers at CEO Today determine the eligibility of the CEO/Executive based on his or her achievements. Achievements can be growth in revenues and/or profits, successful turnaround, doing well in difficult economic or industry times, expansion into new markets, leading market share, successful M&A integration, new products/services, new business model, and strategy.To view the awards publication please visit: http://europeawards.ceotodaymagazine.com/winners-edition



Dinko Lucić has been the President of the Management Board of Privredna banka Zagreb (PBZ) since February 2018. Mr. Lucić joined PBZ Group in early 2000. In addition to his numerous positions in PBZ and Intesa Sanpaolo Group, from 2007 to 2009 he was a member of the Management Board of the Slovakian VUB Bank, also a bank of Intesa Sanpaolo Group. Prior to his appointment as President, he had been a long-standing Member of the Management Board of PBZ since 2009, in charge of retail banking and coordination of PBZ Group companies in the retail segment and card business. Dinko Lucić was born in 1971, he graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Business, University of Zagreb. Also, he completed General Management program at the ZSEM and University of Michigan Business School, he holds several SAS CRM certificates and he gained the International Retail Banker certificate issued by The International Academy of Retail Banking. Mr Lucić is a guest lecturer at Zagreb and Rijeka Faculty of Economics and Business.

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. (PBZ) since its foundation in 1966 has been a significant factor in development of the Croatian economy. It has retained that role until today also as the Intesa Sanpaolo Group member, one of the major banking groups in Europe. PBZ is a universal bank, technologically highly developed and offers a complete range of specialised financial products and services for about

1.7 million clients and with most extensive branch network with about 192 branch offices and about 1000 own ATMs and partners' ATMs covering the entire territory of Croatia. According to the operating results, PBZ has been continuously taking the very top position in the Croatian banking industry, it is highly liquid and capitalised bank and showed an exceptional resilience successfully responding to all challenges to which the banking system was exposed over the past years.

PBZ has been constantly been a leader in new technologies, continuously developing new and innovative products and services for citizens and companies and significantly participating in financing economy and in development of small and medium-size entrepreneurship in the country. It shall be emphasised that PBZ is the centre of excellence for numerous areas of banking operations in the Intesa Sanpaolo Group and has recently become also a regional banking hub by acquiring the majority ownership in Intesa Sanpaolo banks in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovenia.