PRIVREDNA BANKA ZAGREB D.D. (PBZ)

PRIVREDNA BANKA ZAGREB D.D. (PBZ)
Privredna Banka Zagreb d d : Global Finance names PBZ the best digital bank in Croatia

08/23/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

Zagreb, 23rd August 2018 - The Global Finance magazine named Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. (PBZ), member of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, the best digital bank in Croatia in 2018.

Global Finance has published for the 19th time its annual awards for World's Best Consumer Digital Banks 2018. The complete report on the awarded banks will be published in the September edition of the Global Finance with the winners selected from Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Winners were chosen among entries evaluated by a world-class panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing. The editors of Global Finance were responsible for the final selection of winners in the First Round.Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

On the occasion of naming PBZ the best digital bank in Croatia, Dinko Lucić, President of the Management Board, said: 'We are exceptionally pleased to have received this Global Finance award for the best digital bank in Croatia. The most recent digital trends are a part of the clients' daily life and we wish that they have such an experience in doing business with the bank, as well. We have, therefore, developed new digital banking services that introduce a new dimension into the business experience with the bank. This is additional confirmation of our endeavours of many years to offer clients top innovative solutions and a unique experience in doing business with the bank. Back in 2000, PBZ introduced the first PBZ365@NET online banking and has since then continuously kept the leading position in applying new technologies. Moreover, based on the business cooperation with Google and recent introduction of the Google Pay service, PBZ confirmed the role of the leader in innovative solutions on the financial market, not only in Croatia but also in the region'.

At PBZ, less than 4% of transactions are performed in branches. We note a continuous growth of digital banking users and we now have 700,000 clients using either online or mobile banking, or both services. There are 1.7 million transactions per month in online and mobile banking.

Disclaimer

Privredna banka Zagreb dd published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 13:06:05 UTC
