Pro Real Estate Investment Trust : Q1 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 CONTENTS (Unaudited) PAGE Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position 1 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Equity 3 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows 4 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 5 - 24 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands March 31 December 31 Note 2020 2019 Assets Non-current assets Investment properties 5,6 $ 627,706 $ 617,166 Property and equipment 7 1,187 1,145 Intangible assets 8 4,637 4,730 633,530 623,041 Current assets Receivables and other 9 11,683 6,394 Cash 5,774 5,302 17,457 11,696 TOTAL ASSETS $ 650,987 $ 634,737 Liabilities and unitholders' equity Non-current liabilities Debt 10 325,925 322,590 Class B LP Units 11 8,922 18,985 Long-term incentive plan 12 3,256 6,514 338,103 348,089 Current liabilities Credit facility 13 39,699 30,212 Debt 10 9,613 9,354 Accounts payable and other liabilities 14 12,293 9,378 Distributions payable 2,099 2,094 63,704 51,038 Total liabilities 401,807 399,127 Unitholders' Equity 249,180 235,610 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND UNITHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 650,987 $ 634,737 Approved by the Board "signed" "signed" James W. Beckerleg Gérard A. Limoges, CM, FCPA, FCA, Adm.A. Trustee Trustee See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 1 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands 3 Months 3 Months Ended Ended March 31 March 31 Note 2020 2019 Property revenue 17,16 $ 17,707 $ 13,510 Property operating expenses 18,17 7,352 5,052 Net operating income 10,355 8,458 General and administrative expenses 18 683 523 Long-term incentive plan expense 12 (3,258) 1,272 Depreciation of property and equipment 7 74 18 Amortization of intangible assets 8 93 93 Interest and financing costs 18 3,889 3,225 Distributions - Class B LP Units 11 398 429 Fair value adjustment - Class B LP Units 11 (9,388) 3,355 Fair value adjustment - investment properties 6 (42) 49 Other income 19 (509) (526) Other expenses 19 278 319 Transaction costs - 31 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 18,137 $ (330) See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN UUNITHOLDERS' EQUITY UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts Number Cumulative Retained Note of Units Units issued distributions earnings Total Balance, January 1, 2020 37,311,373 $ 231,495 $ (61,183) $ 65,298 $ 235,610 Net income and comprehensive income - - - 18,137 18,137 Transactions with Unitholders: Distributions declared - $0.1575 per Unit (5,893) - (5,893) Issuance of Units - distribution reinvestment plan 15 97,069 651 - - 651 Exchange of Class B LP Units for REIT Units 15 127,866 675 - - 675 Balance, March 31, 2020 37,536,308 $ 232,821 $ (67,076) $ 83,435 $ 249,180 Number Cumulative Retained of Units Units issued distributions earnings Total Balance, January 1, 2019 28,559,951 $ 174,793 $ (40,832) $ 50,323 $ 184,284 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (330) (330) Transactions with Unitholders: Distributions declared - $0.1575 per Unit (4,516) - (4,516) Issuance of Units - distribution reinvestment plan 85,757 554 - - 554 Cancellation of Units - normal course issuer bid (46,133) (284) - - (284) Exchange of Class B LP Units for REIT Units 127,321 849 - - 849 Balance, March 31, 2019 28,726,896 $ 175,912 $ (45,348) $ 49,993 $ 180,557 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 3 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands 3 Months 3 Months Ended Ended March 31 March 31 Note 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 18,137 $ (330) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation of property and equipment 7 74 18 Amortization of financing costs 18 286 201 Amortization of intangible assets 8 93 93 Long-term incentive plan expense 12 (3,258) 1,272 Straight-line rent adjustment 6 (191) (205) Fair value adjustment - Class B LP Units 11 (9,388) 3,355 Fair value adjustment - investment properties 6 (42) 49 Changes in non-cash working capital 20 (2,411) 88 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 3,300 4,541 Financing activities Repayment of debt (2,311) (8,892) Increase in debt 5,750 12,960 Increase in credit facility 9,500 - Financing costs (144) (126) Distributions paid on Units (5,242) (3,961) Cancellation of Units - normal course issuer bid 15 - (284) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 7,553 (303) Investing activities Acquisition of investment property 5 (8,483) - Additions to investment properties 6 (1,461) (962) Leasing commissions 6 (321) (182) Additions to property and equipment 7 (116) (463) Net cash flows used in investing activities (10,381) (1,607) Change in cash during the period 472 2,631 Cash, beginning of period 5,302 4,116 Cash, end of period $ 5,774 $ 6,747 Supplemental cash flow information 20 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts Nature of operations

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") is an unincorporated open ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated February 7, 2013 and amended and restated on December 21, 2018 (as amended from time to time, the "Declaration of Trust") established under the laws of the Province of Ontario.

On May 7, 2019, the REIT commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol PRV.UN at which time the trust units of the REIT ("Units") were delisted from, and ceased trading on, the TSX Venture Exchange. Contemporaneously with the TSX listing, the Units and special voting units of the REIT (collectively, the "Voting Units") were consolidated on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Voting Unit for three (3) pre-consolidation Voting Units (the "Consolidation"). The number of outstanding Class B limited partnership units ("Class B LP Units") of PRO REIT Limited Partnership ("PRLP"), a subsidiary of the REIT, were proportionally adjusted with the implementation of the Consolidation. The principal, registered and head office of the REIT is located at 2000 Mansfield Street, Suite 1000, Montréal, Quebec, H3A 2Z7. Basis of presentation

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim financial reporting using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards (''IFRS'') issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (''IASB'') and International Financing Reporting Interpretations Committee (''IFRIC''). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the REIT's annual audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto prepared for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The number of Units, the number of Class B LP Units and the number of units under the long-term incentive plan, have all been proportionately adjusted within these condensed consolidated interim financial statements for all periods presented to reflect the Consolidation effected on May 7, 2019.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of investment properties, Class B LP Units and units under the long-term incentive plan, which are measured at fair value.

The REIT's reporting and functional currency is Canadian dollars.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the financial statements of the REIT and its subsidiaries, including joint operations and partnerships over which the REIT has control. Subsidiaries and partnerships over which the REIT has control: Control is present when the REIT has all the following: power over the investee; exposure, or rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and the ability to use its power over the investee to affect the amount of its returns (the power, directly or indirectly, to control the financial and operational policies of the controlled entity). Joint operations:

A joint operation is a type of joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have the rights to the assets and the obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement. The REIT records only its share of assets, liabilities and share of the results of the joint operation. The assets, liabilities and results of the joint operation are included within the respective line items of the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position and condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). On consolidation, all inter-entity transactions and balances have been eliminated. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Trustees of the REIT on May 13, 2020. 3. Summary of significant accounting policies The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all periods presented, unless otherwise stated. Property acquisitions and business combinations Where property is acquired, management considers the substance of the assets and activities acquired in determining whether the acquisition represents the acquisition of a business. The basis of the judgment is set out in Note 4. Where such acquisitions are not judged to be an acquisition of a business, they are treated as asset acquisitions. The cost to acquire the property is allocated between the identifiable assets and liabilities are acquired based on their relative fair values at the acquisition date, and no goodwill arises. 5 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 3. Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) Property acquisitions and business combinations (continued) Where acquisitions are judged to be businesses, they are accounted for using the acquisition method. The acquisition is recognized at the aggregate of the consideration transferred, measured on the acquisition date at fair value and the amount of any non-controlling interest in the acquiree. For each business combination, the REIT measures the non-controlling interest in the acquiree either at fair value or at the proportionate share of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. Acquisition costs are expensed in the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). When the REIT acquires a business, it makes an assessment of the financial assets and liabilities assumed for appropriate classification and designation in accordance with the contractual terms, economic circumstances and pertinent conditions as at the acquisition date. If the business combination is achieved in stages, the acquisition date fair value of the REIT's previously held equity interest in the acquiree is re-measured to fair value at the acquisition date through the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Any contingent consideration to be transferred by the REIT will be recognized as a liability at fair value at the acquisition date. Subsequent changes to the fair value of any contingent consideration are recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Investment properties Property is determined to be an investment property when it is principally held to earn rental income or capital appreciation or both. It includes land, buildings, leasehold improvements and direct leasing costs. The REIT applies IAS 40 - Investment Property, and has chosen the fair value method of presenting its investment properties in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Investment property is measured initially at cost including transaction costs. Transaction costs include expenses such as transfer taxes, professional fees for legal services and initial leasing commissions to bring the property to the condition necessary for it to be capable of operating. Subsequent to initial recognition, investment property is carried at fair value. Gains or losses arising from changes in fair value are included in the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) income during the period in which they arise. The REIT measures fair value in accordance with IFRS 13, Fair value measurement. Fair value is the estimated price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants. The fair value of investment properties shall reflect market conditions at the end of the reporting period. Fair value is time-specific as of a given date. As market conditions could change, the amounts presented as fair value could be incorrect or inadequate at another date. The fair value of investment properties is based on valuation methods performed by management and third-party appraisers who are members of the Appraisal Institute of Canada. Payments to tenants under lease obligations are included in the carrying cost of the investment properties. Payments that are determined to primarily benefit the tenant are treated as tenant inducements and are amortized as a reduction of rental revenue on a straight line basis over the term of the lease. Property and equipment Property and equipment is carried at historical cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. Historical cost includes expenditures that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the assets. The REIT allocates the amount initially recognized in respect of an item of property and equipment to its significant parts and depreciates each part separately. Depreciation of property and equipment is provided over the remaining useful lives of the assets using the declining balance method for furniture and fixtures and computer equipment and on the straight-line method for leasehold improvements as follows: Furniture and fixtures - 20%

Computer equipment - 30%

Leasehold improvements - over the term of the lease Depreciation is determined with reference to the asset's cost, estimated useful life and residual value. Subsequent costs are included in the assets carrying amount or recognized as a separate asset, as appropriate and depreciated over their expected useful life. The asset's residual values, depreciation method and useful lives are reviewed annually and adjusted if appropriate. Assets are tested for impairment when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. Impairment is assessed by comparing the carrying amount of an asset to its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less costs of disposal and value in use (being the present value of the expected future cash flows of the relevant asset). An impairment loss is recognized for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. Intangible assets The REIT's intangible assets consist of customer relationships, non-compete agreement, brand and goodwill. The customer relationships and the non-compete agreement have finite lives and are amortized on a straight-line basis over a period of 8 years and 5 years respectively. They are reviewed for impairment when an indication of impairment exists. Brand name and goodwill are not amortized but tested for impairment at least annually, or more frequently if there are indicators of impairment. 6 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 3. Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) Cash Cash includes balances with banks and funds held in trust. Deferred acquisition costs Deferred acquisition costs include transaction costs directly attributable to asset acquisition of investment properties, where it is probable that the acquisition will be completed. Financial instruments Under and subject to the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Trust, the REIT recognizes financial assets when it becomes party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Financial assets are measured initially at their fair value plus, in the case of financial assets not subsequently measured at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), transaction costs that are directly attributable to their acquisition. Transaction costs attributable to the acquisition of financial assets subsequently measured at FVTPL are expensed in profit or loss when incurred. Financial assets are classified and measured based on the business model in which they are managed and the characteristics of their contractual cash flows. IFRS 9 (Financial Instruments) contains three principal classification categories for financial assets: measured at amortized cost, fair value through other comprehensive income and FVTPL. A financial asset is measured at amortized cost if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL: It is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows; and

Its contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. All financial assets not classified as measured at amortized cost as described above are measured at FVTPL. The REIT derecognizes a financial asset when its contractual rights to the cash flows from financial asset expire. The REIT recognizes a financial liability when it becomes party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. At initial recognition, financial liabilities are measured at their fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to their issuance, with the exception of financial liabilities subsequently measured at FVTPL for which transaction costs are immediately recorded in profit or loss. Subsequent to initial recognition, all financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. Interest, gains or losses relating to a financial liability are recognized in profit or loss. The REIT derecognizes a financial liability only when its contractual obligations are discharged, cancelled or expire. The 'expected credit loss' ("ECL") model is used to determine impairment of financial assets measured at amortized cost, contract assets and debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income. Expected credit losses are measured to reflect a probability-weighted amount, the time value of money, and reasonable and supportable information regarding past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. Financial assets measured at amortized cost are assessed at each reporting date to determine the credit risk of the financial asset to apply the relevant impairment requirements. There are generally 3 stages of credit risk: Financial assets that are expected to perform in line with their contractual terms and which have no signs of increased credit risk; Financial assets that have significantly increased in credit risk since initial recognition but are not credit-impaired; and Credit-impaired financial instruments. The REIT assesses whether a financial asset has experienced a significant increase in credit risk or is credit-impaired at the reporting date. Regular indicators that a financial instrument has significantly increased in credit risk or is credit-impaired include significant financial difficulties as evidenced through default or delinquency by a debtor, restructuring of an amount due to the REIT on terms that the REIT would not consider otherwise, or indications that a debtor or issuer will enter bankruptcy. For financial assets assessed as having significantly increased in credit risk since initial recognition or credit-impaired at the reporting date, the REIT continues to recognize a loss allowance equal to lifetime expected credit losses. An impairment loss in respect of a financial asset measured at amortized cost is measured through a loss allowance at an amount equal to: 12 month ECLs: these are ECLs that result from possible default events within the 12 months after the reporting date; and Lifetime ECLs: these are ECLs that result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. Losses are recognized in profit or loss and reflected in an allowance account against receivables. When a subsequent event causes the amount of impairment loss to decrease, the decrease in impairment loss is reversed through comprehensive income. 7 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 3. Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) Fair Value Hierarchy The REIT classifies financial instruments recognized at fair value in accordance with a fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs to the valuation technique used to measure fair value as per IFRS 7 - Financial Instruments: Disclosures. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are described below: Level 1 ("L1") - Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities; Level 2 ("L2") - Quoted prices in markets that are not active, or inputs that are observable, either directly or indirectly, for substantially the full term of the asset or liability; and Level 3 ("L3") - Prices or valuation techniques that require inputs that are both significant to the fair value measurement and unobservable (supported by little or no market activity). Unitholders' equity The REIT's Units are redeemable at the option of the holder and, therefore, are considered puttable instruments. Puttable instruments are required to be accounted for as financial liabilities in accordance with IAS 32: Financial Instruments: presentation. In accordance with IAS 32, puttable instruments are to be presented as equity when certain conditions, called the "Puttable Instrument Exemption", are met. To be presented as equity, the Units must meet all of the following conditions required by the Puttable Instrument Exemption: (i) it must entitle the holder to a pro-rata share of the REIT's net assets in the event of the REIT's dissolution; (ii) it must be in the class of instruments that is subordinate to all other instruments; (iii) all instruments in the class in (ii) must have identical features; (iv) other than the redemption feature, the Units may contain no other contractual obligations that meet the definition of a liability; and (v) the expected cash flows for the Units must be based substantially on the profit or loss of the REIT or change in fair value of the Units. The Units meet the Puttable Instrument Exemption and are classified and accounted for as equity in the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position. Distributions on Units, if any, are deducted from unitholders' equity. Payment of distributions The determination to declare and make payable distributions from the REIT is at the sole discretion of the Board of Trustees of the REIT, and until declared payable by the Board of Trustees of the REIT, the REIT has no contractual requirement to pay cash distributions to unitholders of the REIT or holders of Class B LP Units. Class B LP Units The Class B LP Units issued by one of the REIT's limited partnerships under control, are classified as "financial liabilities", as they are exchangeable into Units of the REIT on a one-for-one basis at any time at the option of the holder. Class B LP Units are measured at fair value and presented as part of non-current liabilities in the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position, with changes in fair value recorded in the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). The fair value of the Class B LP Units is determined with reference to the market price of the Units on the date of measurement. Distributions on Class B LP Units are recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) when declared. Long-term incentive plan The REIT has adopted a long-term incentive plan which provides for the grant of deferred units ("DU" or "Deferred Units") and restricted units ("RU" or "Restricted Units") of the REIT to directors, employees, trustees and consultants of the REIT and its subsidiaries. The RUs and DUs are considered to be financial liabilities in the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position because there is a contractual obligation for the REIT to deliver Units upon settlement of the RUs and DUs. As a result of this obligation, the RUs and DUs are exchangeable into a liability as the Units are a liability by definition in accordance with IAS 32 and the Puttable Instrument Exemption does not apply to IFRS 2 - Share-Based Payment ("IFRS 2"). In accordance with IAS 32, the long-term incentive plan is presented as a liability and is measured at fair value in the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. Fair market value is determined with reference to observable market price of the REIT's Units. The compensation expense relating to the long-term incentive plan is recognized over the vesting period based on the fair value of the Units at the end of each reporting period and includes additional compensation expense relating to additional DUs and RUs issued as a result of distributions on the underlying Units. Once vested, the liability is remeasured at the end of each reporting period and at the date of settlement, with any fair value adjustment recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period. Distributions declared on vested DUs and RUs are also recorded in the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Cancellation of Units under the normal course issuer bid In the event the REIT repurchases its own Units under the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), those Units are deducted from unitholders' equity and the associated Units are cancelled. No gain or loss is recognized and the consideration paid, including any directly attributable incremental costs, is recognized in unitholders' equity. 8 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

Provisions

A provision is a liability of uncertain timing or amount. Provisions are recognized when the REIT has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events, it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation and the amount can be reliably estimated. Provisions are measured at the present value of the expenditures expected to be required to settle the obligation using a discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and risks specific to the obligation. Provisions are re-measured at each financial reporting date using the current discount rate. The amount recognized as provision is the best estimate of the consideration required to settle the present obligation at the statement of financial position date.

Revenue recognition

The total amount of contractual rent to be received from operating leases is recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease; straight-line rent receivable, which is included in the carrying amount of the investment property, is recorded for the difference between the rental revenue recorded and the contractual amount received. Contingent rental income or percentage rents are recognized when the required level of sales has been achieved. Lease cancellation fees are recognized as revenue when the tenant foregoes the rights and obligations from the use of the space. Lease incentives are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease, even if the payments are not made on such a basis.

Recoveries from tenants for taxes, insurance and other operating expenses are recognized as service charge income in the period in which the applicable costs are incurred. Services charges and other such receipts are included gross of the related costs in property income, as management considers that the REIT acts as principal in this respect. Recoveries for repair and maintenance costs capitalized with investment property are recognized on a straight-line basis over the expected life of the items. Parking and other incidental revenues are recognized when the services are provided.

Joint operations

A joint operation is a joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities, relating to the arrangement. Those parties are called joint operations. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the REIT's proportionate share of the joint operations' assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses on a line by line basis, from the date that the joint control commences until the date that joint control ceases.

Income and capital taxes

The REIT currently qualifies as a "mutual fund trust" for income tax purposes. The REIT expects to distribute or designate all of its taxable income to unitholders and is entitled to deduct such distributions for income tax purposes. Accordingly, except for the REIT's subsidiaries, no provision for income taxes payable is required.

The legislation relating to the federal income taxation of a specified investment flow through ("SIFT") trust or partnership was enacted on June 22, 2007. Under the SIFT rules, certain distributions from a SIFT will not be deductible in computing the SIFT's taxable income, and the SIFT will be subject to tax on such distributions at a rate that is substantially equivalent to the general tax rate applicable to Canadian corporations. However, distributions paid by a SIFT as returns of capital should generally not be subject to the tax. Under the SIFT rules, the new taxation regime will not apply to a real estate investment trust that meets prescribed conditions relating to the nature of its assets and revenue (the "REIT Conditions"). The REIT has reviewed the SIFT rules and has assessed their interpretation and application to the REIT's assets and income. While there are uncertainties in the interpretation and application of the SIFT rules, the REIT believes that it meets the REIT Conditions.

However, certain of the REIT's subsidiaries are incorporated companies. For these companies, the REIT follows the tax liability method for determining income taxes. Under this method, deferred income taxes assets and liabilities are determined according to differences between the carrying amounts and tax bases of specific assets and liabilities. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured based on enacted or substantively enacted tax rates and laws at the date of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the years in which these temporary differences are expected to reverse. Adjustments to these balances are recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as they occur. It was determined that no current or deferred income tax provisions were required for the periods presented in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of the REIT's condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make critical judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of income, expenses, assets and liabilities and the disclosure of contingent liabilities, at the date of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The critical estimates and judgments utilized in preparing the REIT's condensed consolidated interim financial statements affect the assessment of net recoverable amounts, net realizable values and fair values, depreciation and amortization rates and useful lives, determination of the degree of control that exists in determining the corresponding accounting basis and the selection of accounting policies. Uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets or liabilities in future periods.

Judgments

In the process of applying the REIT's accounting policies, management has made the following judgments which have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements: 9 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 4. Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions (continued) Business combinations and asset acquisitions - The REIT, in general, acquires investment properties as asset acquisitions but at the time of the acquisition also considers whether the acquisition represents the acquisition of a business. The REIT accounts for an acquisition as a business combination where an integrated set of activities is acquired in addition to the investment property. Consideration is made of the extent to which significant processes are acquired and, in particular, the extent of ancillary services provided by the subsidiary (e.g., maintenance, cleaning, security, bookkeeping, etc.). The significance of any process is judged with reference to the guidance in IAS 40 about ancillary services. Impairment of assets - Long-lived assets, which include property and equipment, are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. Impairment is assessed by comparing the carrying amount of an asset with the expected future net discounted cash flows from its use together with its residual value. If such assets are considered to be impaired, the impairment to be recognized is measured as the amount by which the carrying amount of the assets exceeds their fair value. Leases - The REIT uses judgment in determining whether certain leases, in particular those tenant leases with long contractual terms where the lessee is the sole tenant, are operating or finance leases. The REIT has determined that all of its leases are operating leases. Income taxes - Under current tax legislation, a real estate investment trust is not liable to pay Canadian income taxes provided that its taxable income is fully distributed to unitholders during the year. The REIT is a real estate investment trust if it meets the REIT Conditions. The REIT has reviewed the REIT Conditions and has assessed their interpretation and application to the REITs assets and revenue, and it has determined that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust.

The REIT expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust under the Income Tax Act (Canada); however, should it no longer qualify it would not be able to flow through its taxable income to unitholders and the REIT would, therefore, be subject to tax. Joint arrangements - The REIT makes judgments in determining whether a joint arrangement structured through a separate vehicle is a joint operation by assessing the legal form of the separate vehicle, including the determination on whether the REIT's interest represents an interest in the assets and liabilities (joint operation) or in its net assets (a joint venture). Intangible assets - The REIT makes judgments with respect to the amortization period relating to the customer relationships and non-compete agreement that have finite useful lives, while also reviewing for impairment when an indication of impairment exists. In addition, on an annual basis or more frequently if there are any indications of impairment, the REIT evaluates whether brand name and goodwill may be impaired by determining whether the recoverable amounts are less than the carrying amount for the smallest identified cash-generating unit. Estimates and assumptions In the process of applying the REIT's accounting policies, management has made the following estimates and assumptions which have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements: Valuation of investment properties - Investment properties are presented at fair value at the reporting date. Currently, any change in fair value is determined by management and by independent real estate valuation experts using recognized valuation techniques. The techniques used by management and by independent real estate valuation experts comprise of the discounted cash flow and direct capitalization methods of valuation and includes estimating, among other things, capitalization rates and future net operating income and discount rates and future cash flows applicable to investment properties, respectively. Fair value of financial instruments - Where the fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded in the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position cannot be derived from active markets, they are determined using valuation techniques including the discounted cash flow model. Inputs to these models are taken from observable markets where possible, but where this is not feasible a degree of judgment is required in establishing fair values. The judgments include considerations of inputs such as liquidity risk, credit risk and volatility. Changes in assumptions about these factors could affect the reported fair value of condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 5. Investment property acquisition During the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the REIT acquired the following investment property: Interest Investment Property Location Property Type Acquisition Date Acquired 123 Price Street Moncton, New Brunswick Industrial March 16, 2020 100% The property acquisition was determined to be an asset acquisition. 10 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 5. Investment property acquisition (continued) The fair value of the investment property acquired and related consideration paid, at its respective date of acquisition, can be broken down as follows: March 31 2020 Assets Investment property $ 8,525 Liabilities Accounts payable and other liabilities 42 Net assets acquired $ 8,483 Consideration paid by the REIT: Cash $ 2,733 New mortgage financing 5,750 $ 8,483 6. Investment properties March 31 December 31 2020 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 617,166 $ 494,500 Acquisitions 8,525 109,940 Additions 1,461 3,654 Leasing commissions 321 919 Straight-line rent adjustment 191 724 Fair value adjustment 42 7,429 Balance, end of period $ 627,706 $ 617,166 The fair value is determined on the basis of valuations made by management and by independent external appraisers having appropriate professional qualifications, using recognized valuation techniques, comprising of the discounted cash flow and direct capitalization methods. These methods require certain key assumptions, including rental income, market rents, operating expenses, vacancies, inflation rates, capitalization rates, terminal capitalization rates and discount rates. These rates are determined for each property based on available market information related to the sale of similar buildings within the same geographical locations. The duration and full scope of the economic impact of COVID-19 is unknown at this time. Key valuation assumptions that could be impacted over the long term include: market rents, leasing costs, vacancy rates, discount rates and cap rates. The REIT will continue to monitor the effect of the economic environment on the valuation of its investment properties. If there are any changes in the critical and key assumptions used in valuing the investment properties, or in regional, national or international economic conditions, or new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair value of investment properties may change materially. At March 31, 2020, external appraisals were obtained for investment properties with an aggregate fair value of $626,075 (December 31, 2019 - $615,535) and management's internal valuations were used for investment properties with an incremental aggregate fair value of $1,631 (December 31, 2019 - $1,631). Significant assumptions made to determine the fair value of the investment properties are set out as follows: Commercial At March 31, 2020 Retail Office Mixed Use Industrial Capitalization rate 5.3% - 9.0% 5.5% - 9.3% 6.0% - 8.0% 5.8% - 7.3% Terminal capitalization rate 5.5% - 8.5% 5.8% - 9.0% 6.0% - 7.8% 6.0% - 7.3% Discount rate 6.0% - 9.5% 6.3% - 9.8% 6.8% - 8.5% 6.5% - 8.0% 11 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 6. Investment properties (continued) Commercial At December 31, 2019 Retail Office Mixed Use Industrial Capitalization rate 5.3% - 9.0% 5.5% - 9.3% 6.0% - 8.0% 5.8% - 7.3% Terminal capitalization rate 5.5% - 8.5% 5.8% - 9.0% 6.0% - 7.8% 6.0% - 7.3% Discount rate 6.0% - 9.5% 6.3% - 9.8% 6.8% - 8.5% 6.5% - 8.0% The fair values of the REIT's investment properties are sensitive to changes in the key valuation assumptions. Changes in the capitalization rates, terminal capitalization rates and discount rates would result in a change to the fair value of the REIT's investment properties as set out in the following table: Impact of 25-basis points March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Increase Decrease Increase Decrease Capitalization rate $ (22,955) $ 24,785 $ (22,512) $ 24,302 Terminal capitalization rate $ (29,213) $ 7,537 $ (28,563) $ 7,637 Discount rate $ (28,013) $ 6,130 $ (27,448) $ 6,265 7. Property and equipment Furniture and Computer Leasehold Cost fixtures equipment improvements Total Balance, January 1, 2020 $ 179 $ 361 $ 915 $ 1,455 Additions 2 112 2 116 Balance, March 31, 2020 181 473 917 1,571 Accumulated depreciation Balance, January 1, 2020 42 147 121 310 Depreciation 6 22 46 74 Balance, March 31, 2020 48 169 167 384 Carrying value, March 31, 2020 $ 133 $ 304 $ 750 $ 1,187 Furniture and Computer Leasehold Cost fixtures equipment improvements Total Balance, January 1, 2019 $ 127 $ 262 $ 97 $ 486 Additions 52 99 891 1,042 Balance, December 31, 2019 179 361 988 1,528 Accumulated depreciation Balance, January 1, 2019 24 89 73 186 Depreciation 18 58 121 197 Balance, December 31, 2019 42 147 194 383 Carrying value, December 31, 2019 $ 137 $ 214 $ 794 $ 1,145 12 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 8. Intangible assets Intangible assets consist of the following: March 31 December 31 2020 2019 Intangible assets with finite lives Customer relationships $ 1,535 $ 1,597 Non-compete agreement 412 443 Total intangible assets with finite lives 1,947 2,040 Brand 334 334 Goodwill 2,356 2,356 $ 4,637 $ 4,730 The reconciliation of the carrying value of the intangible assets with finite lives is set out below: Customer Non-Compete Relationships Agreement Total Intangible assets with finite lives At January 1, 2019 $ 1,842 $ 570 $ 2,412 Amortization (245) (127) (372) At January 1, 2020 1,597 443 2,040 Amortization (61) (32) (93) At March 31, 2020 $ 1,536 $ 411 $ 1,947 9. Receivables and other March 31 December 31 2020 2019 Accounts receivable $ 4,710 $ 3,244 Prepaid taxes 3,811 687 Prepaid other 1,188 618 Deposits 129 210 Other receivables (note 25) 1,845 1,635 $ 11,683 $ 6,394 13 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 10. Debt March 31 December 31 2020 2019 Mortgages payable (net of financing costs of $2,494) $ 328,509 $ 324,962 Term loans (net of financing costs of $521) 6,279 6,232 Vendor take-back mortgage 750 750 Total 335,538 331,944 Debt (current) 9,613 9,354 Non-current debt $ 325,925 $ 322,590 As at March 31, 2020, all mortgages payable were at fixed rates with a weighted average contractual rate of approximately 3.72% (December 31, 2019 - 3.74%). The mortgages payable are secured by first charges on certain investment properties with a fair value of approximately $571,781 at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $561,241). The REIT's first term loan is to finance acquisitions and fund deposits on future acquisitions with a maximum available of $30,000. The term loan is interest bearing only at a rate equal to the greater of 7.95% or the financial institution prime rate plus 4.50% per annum and matures February 2022. Effective February 1, 2020, the interest decreased to a rate equal to the greater of 7.50% or the financial institution prime rate plus 3.55% per annum. At March 31, 2020, advances under the term loan amounted to $5,000 (December 31, 2019 - $5,000). The term loan is secured by a pool of second and third charges on certain investment properties with a fair value of approximately $67,925 at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $67,925). Subsequent to March 31, 2020, this lender, without notice, has reduced the facility from $30,000 to $9,000 which is fully drawn as of May 13, 2020 (note 27). The REIT's second term loan is in the amount of $1,800 bearing interest only at 6.25% per annum with a January 2022 maturity date. This term loan is secured by a second charge on an investment property with a fair value of approximately $7,500 (December 31, 2019 - $7,500). Interest expense was $3,204 for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 ($2,698 for the three month period ended March 31, 2019). The REIT is required under the terms of specific debt agreements to maintain debt to service coverage ratios. The REIT was in compliance at March 31, 2020. The debt is repayable no later than 2033 as follows: Due within 1 Year 1-2 Years 2-3 Years 3-4 Years 4-5 Years Later Total Principal instalments $ 9,613 $ 9,573 $ 7,775 $ 6,162 $ 4,992 $ 14,510 $ 52,625 Principal maturities - 49,721 45,367 60,929 19,246 110,665 285,928 Sub-total debt 9,613 59,294 53,142 67,091 24,238 125,175 338,553 Financing costs (955) (865) (454) (286) (165) (290) (3,015) Total $ 8,658 $ 58,429 $ 52,688 $ 66,805 $ 24,073 $ 124,885 $ 335,538 11. Class B LP Units March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Class B LP Units Amount Class B LP Units Amount Outstanding, beginning of period 2,572,650 $ 18,985 2,824,145 $ 16,182 Exchange of Class B LP Units for Units (127,866) (675) (251,495) (1,744) Fair value adjustment - (9,388) - 4,547 Outstanding, end of period 2,444,784 $ 8,922 2,572,650 $ 18,985 The Class B LP Units are exchangeable into Units on a one-for-one basis at any time at the option of the holder. During the three month period ended March 31, 2020, 127,866 Class B LP Units in issue were exchanged into Units. The Class B LP Units are entitled to distributions equal to distributions declared on Units, on a one-to-one basis. Distributions on Class B LP Units are recognized in the statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) when declared. Distributions of $0.1575 per Class B LP Unit were declared during the three month period ended March 31, 2020 ($0.1575 for the three month period ended March 31, 2019). 14 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 12. Long-term incentive plan Number of Number of Restricted Units Deferred (RUs) Units (DUs) Total At January 1, 2019 - 715,813 715,813 Restricted Units and Deferred Units granted 104,784 88,715 193,499 Reinvested distributions 9,697 74,744 84,441 At December 31, 2019 114,481 879,272 993,753 Restricted Units and Deferred Units granted 121,187 75,392 196,579 Reinvested distributions 5,230 27,265 32,495 At March 31, 2020 240,898 981,929 1,222,827 Vested 41,468 828,479 869,947 Unvested 199,430 153,450 352,880 Total 240,898 981,929 1,222,827 3 Months Ended Year Ended March 31 December 31 2020 2019 At fair value, beginning of period $ 6,514 $ 3,471 Amortization, RUs and DUs: Amortization, RUs and DUs 109 1,277 Reinvested distributions, RUs and DUs 75 597 Fair value adjustment, RUs and DUs (3,442) 1,169 Total expense - unvested RUs and DUs (3,258) 3,043 At fair value, end of period $ 3,256 $ 6,514 The REIT has adopted a long-term incentive plan which provides for the grant of DUs and RUs to directors, employees, trustees and consultants of the REIT and its subsidiaries. The maximum number of units permitted to be issued under the long-term incentive plan is 2,449,537. Each RU represents the right to receive one Unit upon vesting of the RU. Vesting of the RUs will occur in full at the end of a three year period as follows: one-third of the RUs granted in any year will vest at the start of the fiscal year immediately following the grant (in this paragraph, the "initial vesting date"), subject to provisions for earlier vesting upon the occurrence of certain events; one-third will vest on the first anniversary of the initial vesting date; the final one-third will vest on the 2nd anniversary of the initial vesting period. Upon vesting of the RUs the holder of the RUs will receive one Unit in respect of each vested RU. Each DU represents the right to receive one Unit upon the holder of the DU ceasing to be employed by the REIT, provided that the DU is vested (or is deemed to be vested) at such time. Vesting of the DUs for the trustees will occur in full at the start of the fiscal year immediately following the grant. Vesting of the DUs for the directors, employees and consultants of the REIT will occur in full at the end of a three year period as follows: one-third of the DUs granted in any year will vest at the start of the fiscal year immediately following the grant (in this paragraph, the "initial vesting date"), subject to provisions for earlier vesting upon the occurrence of certain events; one-third will vest on the first anniversary of the initial vesting date; the final one-third will vest on the 2nd anniversary of the initial vesting date. For the three month period ended March 31, 2020, 102,658 DUs and 126,417 RUs were granted at an average unit price of $6.54 and $6.90 respectively. For the three month period ended March 31, 2019, 107,532 DUs and 107,230 RUs were granted at an average unit price of $6.87 and 6.9 respectively. For the three month period ended March 31, 2020, 94,087 DUs and 108,117 RUs and were granted to Trustees and key management personnel. For the three month period ended March 31, 2019, 97,608 DUs and 90,877 RUs were granted to Trustees and key management personnel. 15 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts Credit facility

The REIT has a revolving credit facility of $45,000 which bears interest at prime plus 125.0 basis points or bankers' acceptance rate plus 225.0 basis points. The credit facility is secured by a pool of first and second charges on certain investment properties with a fair value of approximately $92,125 at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $67,925). At March 31, 2020, the REIT had $40,000 outstanding on the revolving credit facility and unamortized financing costs of $301. At December 31, 2019, the REIT had $30,500 outstanding on the revolving credit facility and unamortized financing costs of $288.

The REIT is required under the credit facility agreement to maintain certain financial ratios at the end of each reporting period and a minimum unitholders' equity at all times. At March 31, 2020, the REIT was compliant with all financial covenants under the revolving credit facility. Accounts payable and other liabilities March 31 December 31 2020 2019 Accounts payable $ 4,807 $ 1,954 Accrued liabilities 4,464 4,099 Tenant deposits 2,018 1,783 Prepaid rent 1,004 1,542 $ 12,293 $ 9,378 15. Unitholders' equity Number of Issued Units Amount At January 1, 2019 28,559,951 $ 174,793 Issuance of Units - distribution reinvestment plan 323,560 2,192 Issuance of Units - January 29, 2018 and September 28, 2018 - public offerings 8,222,500 57,558 Less: issue costs (4,508) Exchange of Class B LP Units for Units (note 11) 251,495 1,744 Cancellation of Units - normal course issuer bid (46,133) (284) At December 31, 2019 37,311,373 231,495 Issuance of Units - distribution reinvestment plan 97,069 651 Exchange of Class B LP Units for Units (note 11) 127,866 675 At March 31, 2020 37,536,308 $ 232,821 The REIT is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Units and an unlimited number of special voting units (the "Special Voting Units"). Each Unit confers the right to one vote at any meeting of unitholders and to participate pro rata in all distributions by the REIT and, in the event of termination or winding-up of the REIT, in the net assets of the REIT. The Units have no par value. The Board of Trustees of the REIT (the "Trustees") has discretion in respect to the timing and amounts of distributions. Units are redeemable at any time, in whole or in part, on demand by the unitholders. Upon receipt of the redemption notice by the REIT, all rights to and under the Units tendered for redemption shall cease and the holder thereof shall be entitled to receive a price per Unit ("Redemption Price"), as determined by a formula outlined in the Declaration of Trust, which provides that unitholders shall be entitled to receive a price per Unit equal to the lesser of: 90% of the "market price" of the Units on the TSX or market on which the Units are listed or quoted on the trading day prior to the date on which the Units were surrendered for redemption; and

100% of the "closing market price" on the TSX or market or on which the Units are listed or quoted for trading on the redemption date. The Redemption Price will be paid in accordance with the conditions provided for in the Declaration of Trust. The total amount payable by the REIT, in respect of any Units surrendered for redemption during any calendar month, shall not exceed $50 unless waived at the discretion of the Trustees and be satisfied by way of a cash payment in Canadian dollars within 30 days after the end of the calendar month in which the Units were tendered for redemption. To the extent the Redemption Price payable in respect of Units surrendered for redemption exceeds $50 in any given month unless waived at the discretion of the Trustees, such excess will be redeemed for cash, and by a distribution in specieof assets held by the REIT on a pro rata basis. 16 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts Unitholders' equity (continued)

Special Voting Units have no economic entitlement in the REIT, but entitle the holder to one vote per Special Voting Unit at any meeting of the Unitholders of the REIT. Special Voting Units may only be issued in connection with or in relation to Class B LP Units, for the purpose of providing voting rights with respect to the REIT to the holders of Class B LP Units. A Special Voting Unit will be issued in tandem with each Class B LP Unit issued. The Class B LP Units are entitled only to receive distributions equal to those provided to holders of Units. The Class B LP Units are indirectly exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for Units at any time at the option of their holder, unless the exchange would jeopardize the REIT's status as a "mutual fund trust" under the Income Tax Act (Canada). In addition, PRLP will be entitled to require the redemption of the Class B LP Units in certain specified circumstances. The Class B LP Units are presented as a financial liability.

On August 16, 2019, the REIT announced the closing of a public offering of Units, on a bought deal basis, at a price of $7.00 per Unit resulting in 8,222,500 Units being issued for total gross proceeds of $57,558 including 1,072,500 Units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option. Total underwriting fees and other directly related expenses of approximately $4,500 attributable to the issuance of Units were recorded as a reduction of unitholders' equity.

Distribution reinvestment plan

The REIT has implemented a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") pursuant to which holders of Units or Class B LP Units may elect to have their cash distributions of the REIT or PRLP automatically reinvested in additional Units at a 3% discount to the weighted average closing price of the Units for the last five trading days preceding the applicable distribution payment date on which trades of the Units were recorded. Cash undistributed by the REIT upon the issuance of additional Units under the DRIP will be invested in the REIT to be used for future property acquisitions, capital improvements and working capital. Unitholders resident outside of Canada will not be entitled to participate in the DRIP. Upon ceasing to be a resident of Canada, a unitholder must terminate the unitholder's participation in the DRIP.

On April 22, 2020, in response to the current stock market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the REIT announced the suspension of its DRIP, effective immediately. The DRIP will remain suspended until further notice and distributions of the REIT will be paid only in cash. Upon reinstatement of the DRIP, plan participants enrolled in the DRIP at the time of its suspension and who remain enrolled at the time of its reinstatement will automatically resume participation in the DRIP (note 27).

NCIB

Pursuant to a notice accepted by the TSX, the REIT may, during the period commencing September 24, 2019 and ending September 23, 2020, purchase for cancellation, through the facilities of the TSX and at the market price of the REIT's Units at the time of purchase, up to 1,859,197 Units, representing 5% of the REIT's issued and outstanding Units. The actual number of Units that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the REIT, and will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSX. The REIT cancelled Nil Units for $Nil for the three month period ended March 31, 2020. For the three month period ended March 31, 2019, the REIT cancelled 46,133 Units for $284. Revenue

The REIT has entered into leases with tenants on its investment property portfolio. Commercial property leases typically have initial lease terms ranging between five and twenty years with periodic upward revision of the rental charge according to prevailing market conditions. March 31 December 31 Future minimum rentals receivable under operating leases 2020 2019 Within one year $ 42,266 $ 41,140 Between one and five years 130,853 128,764 After five years 64,610 64,305 $ 237,729 $ 234,209 The REIT's property revenue is made up of the following significant categories: 3 Months 3 Months Ended Ended March 31 March 31 2020 2019 Base rent $ 10,553 $ 8,393 Recoverable operating expenses and realty taxes 6,963 4,912 Straight-line rent 191 205 $ 17,707 $ 13,510 17 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 17. Segmented disclosure The REIT's segments include four classifications of investment properties - Retail, Office, Commercial Mixed Use and Industrial. All of the REIT's activities are located in one geographical segment - Canada. The accounting policies followed by each segment are the same as those disclosed in Note 3. Operating performance is evaluated by the REIT's management primarily based on net operating income, which is defined as property revenue less property operating expenses. General and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest and financing costs are not allocated to operating segments. Segment assets include investment properties; segment liabilities include mortgages attributable to specific segments, but excludes the REIT's term loans, credit facility and their respective unamortized financing costs. Other assets and liabilities are not attributed to operating segments. Commercial Retail Office Mixed Use Industrial Total Three month period ended March 31, 2020 Property revenue $ 5,611 $ 3,244 $ 3,983 $ 4,869 $ 17,707 Property operating expenses 1,990 1,566 2,171 1,625 7,352 Net operating income $ 3,621 $ 1,678 $ 1,812 $ 3,244 $ 10,355 At March 31, 2020 Investment properties $ 212,725 $ 99,620 $ 110,200 $ 205,161 $ 627,706 Mortgages payable $ 104,916 $ 50,150 $ 51,355 $ 122,088 $ 328,509 Commercial Retail Office Mixed Use Industrial Total Three month period ended March 31, 2019 Property revenue $ 5,633 $ 2,669 $ 1,583 $ 3,625 $ 13,510 Property operating expenses 1,857 1,309 675 1,211 5,052 Net operating income $ 3,776 $ 1,360 $ 908 $ 2,414 $ 8,458 At December 31, 2019 Investment properties $ 212,725 $ 99,620 $ 110,200 $ 194,621 $ 617,166 Mortgages payable $ 105,698 $ 50,392 $ 51,684 $ 117,188 $ 324,962 18. Supplemental comprehensive income information Property operating expenses include property taxes, utility costs, repairs and maintenance expenses and other costs directly associated with the operation and leasing of investment properties to tenants. General and administrative expenses include corporate expenses, office expenses, legal and professional fees, asset management fees and other overhead expenses which are indirectly associated with the operation and leasing of investment properties. The following table provides an analysis of total interest and financing costs: 3 Months 3 Months Ended Ended March 31 March 31 Interest and financing costs 2020 2019 Amortization of financing costs $ 286 $ 201 Other interest and financing costs 3,603 3,024 $ 3,889 $ 3,225 18 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 19. Other income and Other expenses Further to the acquisition of Compass, the REIT records revenues as well as relevant expenses ("other expenses") not related to the properties owned by the REIT in the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as follows: 3 Months 3 Months Ended Ended March 31 March 31 2020 2019 Other income $ 509 $ 526 Other expenses $ (278) $ (319) 20. Supplemental cash flow information 3 Months 3 Months Ended Ended March 31 March 31 2020 2019 Change in non-cash working capital Receivable and other $ (5,289) $ (2,928) Accounts payable and other liabilities 2,878 3,016 $ (2,411) $ 88 Interest paid $ 3,668 $ 3,050 3 Months 3 Months Ended Ended March 31 March 31 Change in liabilities arising from financing activities 2020 2019 Current and long-term debt(1)- beginning of period $ 357,443 $ 286,690 Gross proceeds from new mortgages payable 5,750 9,960 Mortgage principal repayments (2,311) (1,829) Mortgages repaid - (7,063) Increase in term loans - 3,000 Financing costs incurred on debt (86) (126) Non-cash changes in current and long-term debt Exchange of Class B LP Units for Units (675) (849) Fair value adjustment of Class B LP Units (9,388) 3,355 Amortization, RUs and DUs 109 377 Reinvested distributions, RUs and DUs 75 131 Fair value adjustment, RUs and DUs (3,442) 764 Amortization of financing costs 241 160 Current and long-term debt(1)- end of period $ 347,716 $ 294,570 Debt is defined for this purpose as mortgages payable, term loans, vendor take-back mortgage, Class B LP Units, and long-term incentive plan. 19 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 21. Key management and trustee compensation Key management personnel are those individuals having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the REIT, directly or indirectly. The REIT's key management personnel include the President and Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. In addition, the Trustees have oversight responsibility for the REIT. Compensation of key management and trustees is set out in the following table: 3 Months 3 Months Ended Ended March 31 March 31 2020 2019 Salaries and benefits $ 391 $ - Long-term incentive plan - Issuance of DUs and RUs 1,363 1,289 Total $ 1,754 $ 1,289 On April 1, 2019, the REIT effectively internalized its asset management function in accordance with the terms of the Management Agreement resulting in the REIT's executive officers, James W. Beckerleg and Gordon G. Lawlor, to be directly employed by the REIT effective April 1, 2019. 22. Financial instruments The REIT does not acquire, hold or issue derivative financial instruments for trading purposes. The following table presents the classification, measurement subsequent to initial recognition, carrying values and fair values (where applicable) of financial assets and liabilities. Carrying Value Fair Value Carrying Value Fair Value March 31 March 31 December 31 December 31 Classification Measurement 2020 2020 2019 2019 Financial Assets Cash (a) Amortized cost $ 5,774 $ 5,774 $ 5,302 $ 5,302 Receivables and other excluding prepaid expenses, deposits and other receivables (a) Amortized cost 4,710 4,710 3,244 3,244 $ 10,484 $ 10,484 $ 8,546 $ 8,546 Financial Liabilities Through Profit and Loss Class B LP Units Fair value (L2) $ 8,922 $ 8,922 $ 18,985 $ 18,985 Long-term incentive plan Fair value (L2) 3,256 3,256 6,514 6,514 $ 12,178 $ 12,178 $ 25,499 $ 25,499 Financial Liabilities Accounts payable and other liabilities (a) Amortized cost $ 12,293 $ 12,293 $ 9,378 $ 9,378 Credit facility (a) Amortized cost 39,699 39,699 30,212 30,212 Distributions payable (a) Amortized cost 2,099 2,099 2,094 2,094 Debt (b) Amortized cost 335,538 335,538 331,944 331,944 $ 389,629 $ 389,629 $ 373,628 $ 373,628 Short-term financial instruments, comprising cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable and other liabilities, credit facility and distributions payable are carried at amortized cost which, due to their short-term nature, approximates their fair value. Long-term financial instruments consist of debt. The fair value of debt is based upon discounted future cash flows using discount rates, adjusted for the REIT's own credit risk, that reflect current market conditions for instruments with similar terms and risks. Such fair value estimates are not necessarily indicative of the amounts the REIT might pay or receive in actual market transactions. The fair value of the Class B LP Units and long-term incentive plan are estimated based on the market trading prices of the Units (Level 2). 23. Risk management The REIT's principal financial liabilities are loans and borrowings. The main purpose of the loans and borrowings is to finance the acquisition and development of the REIT's property portfolio. The REIT has tenants and other receivables, accounts payable and other liabilities and cash that arise directly from its operations. In the normal course of its business, the REIT is exposed to market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk that can affect its operating performance. 20 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 23. Risk management (continued) The REIT's senior management oversees the management of these risks and the Board of Trustees reviews and approves policies for managing each of these risks which are summarized below. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the REIT will encounter difficulty meeting its obligations associated with the maturity of financial obligations. The REIT's financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected if it were not able to obtain appropriate levels of financing. Liquidity risk also relates to the potential required early retirement of debt. Management's strategy to managing liquidity risk is to ensure, to the extent possible, that it will always have sufficient financial assets to meet its financial liabilities as they fall due, by forecasting cash flows from operations and anticipated investing and financing activities. Wherever possible, the REIT enters into long-term leases with creditworthy tenants which assist in maintaining a predictable cash flow. Management's policy is to ensure adequate funding is available from operations, established lending facilities and other sources, as required. The following table presents the REIT's contractual obligations at March 31, 2020: Due within Contractual Obligations 1 Year 1-2 Years 2-3 Years 3-4 Years 4-5 Years Later Debt principal instalments $ 9,613 $ 9,573 $ 7,775 $ 6,162 $ 4,992 $ 14,510 Debt principal maturities - 49,721 45,367 60,929 19,246 110,665 Debt interest 12,879 12,208 9,327 6,991 4,910 11,634 Credit facility 40,000 - - - - - Accounts payable and other liabilities 12,293 - - - - - Rent 84 84 84 84 7 - $ 74,869 $ 71,586 $ 62,553 $ 74,166 $ 29,155 $ 136,809 Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The REIT's financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected if it were not able to obtain appropriate terms for its financing. Management has determined that any reasonably likely fluctuation in interest rates on floating rate debt would be insignificant to income and comprehensive income as most long-term debt carries a fixed rate of interest. Credit risk Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty will not meet its obligations under a financial instrument or customer contract, leading to a financial loss. The REIT's principal assets are commercial properties. Credit risk on accounts receivables comprising tenant receivables of $4,710 arises from the possibility that tenants may not fulfill their lease obligations. Management mitigates this credit risk by performing credit checks on prospective tenants, having a large diverse tenant base with varying lease expirations, requiring security deposits on high risk tenants and ensuring that a considerable portion of its property income is earned from national and large anchor tenants. Accounts receivable are comprised primarily of current balances owing and the REIT has not experienced any significant receivable write offs. The REIT performs monthly reviews of its receivables and has determined there is no significant provision for doubtful accounts at March 31, 2020. Cash carries minimal risk as all funds are maintained with highly reputable financial institutions. Increase in credit risk as a result of COVID-19 arises from the possibility that tenants in investment properties may not fulfill their lease. The REIT mitigates its credit risks from its tenants by attracting tenants of sound financial standing and by diversifying its mix of tenants. COVID-19 and the measures to contain it have created significant uncertainty in the general economy. A deterioration in the economy may impact the ability of tenants to meet their obligations under their leases. The REIT continues to assess the effect of economic conditions on the creditworthiness of its tenants. As part of this assessment, the REIT reviews the risk profiles of its tenant base to assess which tenants are likely to continue meeting their obligations under their leases and which tenants are at a greater risk of default. The REIT applied the ECL model which requires an entity to measure the loss allowance for a financial instrument at an amount equal to the lifetime expected ECL if the credit risk on that financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition or at an amount equal to 12-month expected credit losses if the credit risk on that financial instrument has not increased significantly since initial recognition. The REIT uses a provision matrix based on historical credit loss experiences to estimate 12-month expected credit losses as the REIT has deemed the risk of credit loss has not increased significantly for accounts receivable. Concentration risk Concentration risk relates to the risk associated with having a significant amount of investment property leased to a single tenant. Concentration risk is mitigated by entering into long-term leases; reviewing the financial stability of the tenant and obtaining security or guarantees where appropriate; and seeking geographic and industry diversity of tenants. The REIT also maintains its assets to a quality standard that would support timely leasing of vacant space. At March 31, 2020, the REIT's largest tenant did not exceed 10% of property revenue. 21 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts Risk management (continued)

Environmental risk

As an owner of real estate properties, the REIT is subject to various Canadian federal, provincial and municipal laws relating to environmental matters. These laws could result in liability for the costs of removal and remediation of certain hazardous substances or wastes released or deposited on or in investment properties, or disposed of at other locations. Failure to remove or remediate such substances, if any, could adversely affect the ability to sell real estate, or to borrow using real estate as collateral, and could potentially result in claims or other proceedings. The REIT is not aware of any material non-compliance with environmental laws at any properties. The REIT is also not aware of any material pending or threatened investigations or actions by environmental regulatory authorities in connection with, or conditions at, properties. The REIT has policies and procedures to review and monitor environmental exposure, and has made, and will continue to make, the necessary capital expenditures for compliance with environmental laws and regulations. Environmental laws and regulations can change rapidly and the REIT may become subject to more stringent environmental laws and regulations in the future. Compliance with stringent environmental laws and regulations could have an adverse effect on the financial condition or results of operations. Capital management

The REIT is free to determine the appropriate level of capital in context with its cash flow requirements, overall business risks and potential business opportunities. As a result of this, the REIT will make adjustments to its capital based on its investment strategies and changes to economic conditions.

The REIT's objective is to maintain a combination of short, medium and long-term debt maturities that are appropriate for the overall debt level of its portfolio, taking into account availability of financing and market conditions, and the financial characteristics of each property.

The REIT's other objectives when managing capital on a long-term basis include enhancing the value of the assets and maximizing unit value through the ongoing active management of the REIT's assets, expanding the asset base through acquisitions of additional properties and the re-development of projects which are leased to creditworthy tenants, and generating sufficient returns to provide unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions. The REIT's strategy is driven by policies as set out in the Declaration of Trust, as well as requirements from certain lenders. The requirements of the REIT's operating policies as outlined in the Declaration of Trust include requirements that the REIT will not: incur or assume indebtedness on properties in excess of 75% of the property's market value; and incur or assume indebtedness which would cause the total indebtedness of the REIT to exceed 70% of Gross Book Value Gross Book Value is calculated as follows: March 31 2020 Total assets, including investment properties stated at fair value $ 650,987 Accumulated depreciation on property and equipment and intangible assets 1,037 Gross Book Value 652,024 Debt, excluding unamortized financing costs 338,553 Credit facility, excluding unamortized financing costs 40,000 Debt $ 378,553 Debt, as above, as a percentage of Gross Book Value 58.06% The REIT was in compliance with the above requirements as well as all required financial covenants at March 31, 2020. 25. Related party transactions Until April 1, 2019, the REIT engaged the Manager to perform certain services as outlined under the Management Agreement. The Manager is controlled by the President and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT, James W. Beckerleg, and the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the REIT, Gordon G. Lawlor. On April 1, 2019 the REIT internalized its asset management function in accordance with the terms of the Management Agreement. The internalization resulted in the elimination of the asset management and acquisition fees payable to the Manager. The REIT's executive officers, James W. Beckerleg and Gordon G. Lawlor, are employed directly by the REIT effective April 1, 2019. In accordance with the terms of the Management Agreement, the Manager was entitled to a termination payment equal to one time the management fees and expenses paid to it in the most recent fiscal year prior to the internalization in the approximate amount of $2,300. In connection with the services provided by the Manager under the Management Agreement, which was terminated effective April 1, 2019, the following amounts were payable to the Manager, in cash: 22 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 25. Related party transactions (continued) an annual advisory fee payable quarterly, equal to 0.25% of the Adjusted Cost Base of REIT's assets, prorated to take into account any acquisitions or dispositions during any monthly period, where "Adjusted Cost Base" means the book value of the assets of the REIT, as shown on its most recent condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position, plus the amount of accumulated depreciation and amortization shown thereon, less cash raised by REIT in equity issues which is not yet invested in properties or other assets.

For the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the costs of these services amounted to $Nil ($272 for the three month period ended March 31, 2019). an acquisition fee equal to (i) 1.00% of the purchase price paid by the REIT for the purchase of a property, on the first $100,000 of properties acquired in each fiscal year; (ii) 0.75% of the purchase price paid by the REIT for the purchase price of a property on the next $100,000 of properties acquired in each fiscal year, and (iii) 0.50% of the purchase price paid by the REIT for the purchase of a property, on properties in excess of $200,000 acquired in each fiscal year.

For the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the costs of these services amounted to $Nil ($Nil for the three month period ended March 31, 2019). a property management fee equal to the then applicable market rate for property management services when such services are not otherwise delegated or subcontracted to third parties.

For the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the costs of these services amounted to $Nil ($Nil for the three month period ended March 31, 2019). On September 30, 2014, the REIT entered into a strategic investment agreement (the "Strategic Investment Agreement") with Lotus Crux Acquisition LP ("Lotus Crux Acquisition"). Pursuant to the Strategic Investment Agreement, Lotus Crux Acquisition will receive a fee of 0.875% of the purchase cost from the REIT on acquisitions of certain properties owned by Lotus Crux Acquisition or related parties. Lotus Crux Acquisition LP is controlled by a general partner controlled by two trustees of the REIT, Peter Aghar and Shenoor Jadavji, who also have an interest in Lotus Crux Acquisition LP and the REIT. Pursuant to the Strategic Investment Agreement, the REIT advanced $1,500 as a secured loan to two related parties to Lotus Crux Acquisition as part of the financing for the acquisition by such parties of a 74,000 square feet multitenant commercial building well located in Greater Ottawa. The loan is on market terms as negotiated between parties acting at arm's length, bears interest at 9% per annum and matures November 2020. In accordance with the terms of the Strategic Investment Agreement, and as a result of the loan, the REIT has been granted an option to purchase the property. Commitment

The REIT has a lease commitment relating to office space which expires on April 30, 2024. The current commitment in respect of this lease is $84 per annum. Subsequent events During and subsequent to quarter end, the evolving response to the COVID-19 pandemic by the federal and provincial governments in Canada includes continuing and new emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and physical distancing, have caused significant disruption to businesses in Canada and globally, resulting in an economic slowdown. Global capital markets have also experienced significant volatility. The governments have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. The REIT is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, liquidity and results of operations.

The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government's interventions. As a result of

COVID-19, the REIT has agreed to assist small businesses and independent tenants with rent deferrals. Subsequent to quarter end, the REIT received 92.5% of contractual April 2020 rents and reached temporary rent deferral agreements on a case-by-case basis for 5.3% of contractual April rent. Based on the information available at this date, the REIT expects similar figures with respect to collections of May 2020 rent. It is too early to determine how much rent will be withheld in the months ahead.

In response to COVID-19 and subsequent to the approval of the Board of Trustees, the REIT announced on April 22, 2020, the revision of its monthly distributions to $0.0375 per Unit for the month of April 2020 or $0.45 on annualized basis. This revision to its monthly distributions, which were previously $0.0525 per Unit, will allow for a reduction of the REIT's leverage and for flexibility in allocating capital to the benefit of the unitholders.

In addition, in response to the current stock market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the REIT announced on April 22, 2020, the suspension of its DRIP effective immediately. The DRIP will remain suspended until further notice and distributions of the REIT will be paid only in cash. Upon reinstatement of the DRIP, plan participants enrolled in the DRIP at the time of its suspension and who remain enrolled at the time of its reinstatement will automatically resume participation in the DRIP. 23 PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 UNAUDITED - CAD $ thousands except per unit and per unit amounts 27. Subsequent events (continued) The REIT has a term loan with an alternative lender to finance acquisitions and fund deposits on future acquisitions. The alternative lender has without notice reduced the facility, from $30 million to $9 million in April 2020, which is now fully drawn. Although the REIT's current cash flow position does not require further cash from this source, the facility may be replaced with a new facility lender in the future. On April 22, 2020, the REIT announced a cash distribution of $0.0375 per Unit for the month of April 2020. The distribution is payable on May 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2020. 24 Attachments Original document

