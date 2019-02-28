Log in
02/28 09:59:38 am
0.173 EUR   +6.14%
Proactis : SA Half Year revenue report Jan 19

02/28/2019 | 12:15pm EST

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the 6 months ending 31 January 2019

Paris – February 28th, 2019 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months ending 31 January 2019, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million  6 months ending 31 January 2018 6 months ending 31 January 2019  % Change
 2019 / 2018 (*)
         
Consolidated Revenue  8.7 7.6  -12%
SaaS (**)  8.1 7.2  -12%
Services  0.5 0.4  -21%
 (Unaudited figures)        
(*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown
(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers.
Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.		   

Presentation is done for the 6 months from 1 August to 31 January reflecting the year end change to 31 July following the acquisition of the Proactis SA Group (Formerly Hubwoo SA Group) by the Proactis Group

The turnover of the Group is below the levels of prior periods due principally to the non-renewal of contracts.  These non-renewals were largely of contracts incorporating third party software. The Services component of revenues reflects the pattern in SaaS revenues.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA (formerly Hubwoo SA) connects companies by providing comprehensive, cloud-based spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy to use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Significant customers include BASF, Evonik, Nationwide, Michelin, Henkel, Statoil, CONSOL Energy, and The Dow Chemical Company. 
Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Houston, Bonn and Manilla. Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.
ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

 

Managers
NameTitle
George Hampton Wall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tripp Shannon COO, Head-Mergers & Acquisitions
Sergio Lovera Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
David Bates Chief Technology Officer
Timothy James Sykes Director
