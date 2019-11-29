Proactis : SA announcement July 19

Proactis SA announces results for 12 months ended 31 July 2019

Paris – November 29th, 2019 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 12 months ended 31 July 2019, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

12 month period ended 31 July 2019 – Key Results:

The Proactis SA Board of Directors approved the accounts for the 12-month period ended 31 July 2019 on 26 November 2019, which will be formally certified by the Auditors.

€ Million 19 month period ended 31 July 2018 12 month period from 1 August 2017 to 31 July 2018 12 month period ended 31 July 2019 Revenue 27.4 16.8 14.5 EBITDA (*) 6.1 4.0 2.7 EBITDA as a % of revenue 22% 24% 18% Net Earnings 3.0 2.5 0.9 Operating Cashflow 3.3 3.5 (1.6) Cash 4.4 4.4 0.9 (*)EBITDA: Operating result before depreciation and non-recurring items.





Presentation of the previous period is based on 19 months due to the change of year end date following the acquisition of the Proactis SA (formerly Hubwoo SA) Group by the Proactis Holdings plc Group. Financial information for the 12 months to the end of July 2018 is shown for illustrative purposes only.

Revenues

Over the 12-month period, revenue declined by 47% compared to the 19 months ending 31 July 2018. Looking at the 12 month prior period ending 31 July 2018, revenue was €16,8 M, being a decrease of 13%. This is mainly due to the non-renewal of SAP solution contracts at the end of contract or in the case of a contract suite renewal, the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software. The revenues derived from the Proactis SA Business Network solution suite were in line with prior year.

Profitability

The Company recorded an EBITDA for the 12-month period ended 31 July 2019 of €2.7M (19-month period ended 31 July 2018: €6.1M). This reduction reflects mainly the decreased sales in the period.

Net Earnings were €0.9M (19-month period ended 31 July 2018: €3.0M).

Cashflow

In the 12 month to July 2019, the Group‘s operating cash-flow was €(1.6)M. Capital investment remained strong, at €1.9M, and was focused on the Company’s strategic solution suite, The Business Network. The Group had positive cash balances of €0.9M at 31 July 2019 (31 July 2018: €4.4M).

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA (formerly Hubwoo SA) connects companies by providing comprehensive, cloud-based spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy to use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Significant customers include BASF, Evonik, Nationwide, Michelin, Henkel, CONSOL Energy, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Houston, Bonn and Manilla. Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

