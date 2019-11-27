Log in
Proactis : announces 2019 UK Partner Award winners

11/27/2019 | 07:18am EST
27 November 2019
- Proactis, the global spend management company, has announced the winners of its prestigious UK Partner Awards which recognise the tremendous achievements attained by Proactis partners.
  • Best Reseller Partner 2019 - Touchstone
  • Best Referral Partner 2019 - Unit4
  • Best New Partner 2019 - MRI Software
The awards were presented at the Proactis Partner Summit on 11 November which was held at Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Representatives from a number of Proactis' Partners attended, and included Proactis UK Managing Director Craig Slater, Commercial Director Ilija Ugrinic and Product Director Paul Massey.

'Our Partner strategy enables us to extend our solution offering in specific verticals, such as property management,' stated Deborah Jones, Partner Manager at Proactis. 'As well as vertical expertise, we work with a range of different partners to offer additional, specific input and knowledge, such as procurement consultancy, so that customers, prospective customers and partners businesses realise extra benefit. This approach enables companies to address new and upcoming challenges, with a recent example being how to demonstrate social value.'

'Receiving the award is a testament to the investment that Touchstone developing a close relationship with Proactis, which, combined with our procurement-centric process knowledge and experience, gives us the platform to provide specialist consultancy services around scope and design through to system implementation and ongoing support,' said Peter Layzell, Head of Touchstone Spend Management. 'The award recognises us as the go-to Proactis partner for organisations looking for procurement systems expertise in the Financial Services and Not-for-Profit sectors.'

'Everyone at MRI is absolutely delighted to receive the Proactis Best New Partner Award for 2019. We are very much looking forward to continued success in 2020,' added Colin O'Reilly, Sales Director - Investor Solutions at MRI Software.

James Arvin, Public Sector Account Manager at Unit4 Business Software also added, 'We are very proud to receive the Best Referral Partner Award. Our fifteen year partnership with Proactis marches on!'

Deborah Jones concluded, 'These awards show the continued commitment to excellence within our partner ecosystem, coupled with the ability to extend the capabilities of Proactis solutions and grow services through innovation, leading-edge technologies and exceptional customer service.'

Disclaimer

Proactis SA published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 12:17:08 UTC
