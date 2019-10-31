Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Proactis    PROAC   FR0004052561

PROACTIS

(PROAC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 10/30 05:39:54 am
0.13 EUR   +2.36%
07:02pPROACTIS : issues new set of trading results
PU
09/30PROACTIS : SA revenue 31 July 2019
GL
04/30PROACTIS : SA - Financial Information 6m 01-2019
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proactis : issues new set of trading results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 07:02pm EDT
31 October 2019
- Proactis, the international business spend management company, today announced its audited results for the financial year ended 31 July 2019.

The Group reports order intake of £11.3m of total contract value ('TCV'), increased revenue of £54.1m, adjusted EBITDA of £15.1m and net cash flow from operating activities of £11.9m (2018: £8.4m). TCV was delivered through 60 new names added and an impressive increase in up-selling activity to existing customers with 127 deals secured.

There are a number of operational highlights across the period:

  • Completed Operational Review in the period and implemented new strategic plan.
  • First sale completed by German commercial team during September 2019, demonstrating early success of recent restructuring and new strategic plan.
  • Committed overdraft facility of £20m signed to support the delivery of the Group's supplier paid accelerated payments solution, bePayd.
Tim Sykes, CEO commented: 'The results for the period are in line with the Board's expectations. Following the completion of the Operational review announced in April 2019, the management team has been working incredibly hard to assess and rectify the issues identified and that have impacted overall Group performance over the last two financial years. This has included managing leadership change throughout the Group as we build teams that are capable of executing the Group's new go to market strategy. The Board is confident that this capability is now in place and the whole team can execute efficiently to deliver a substantial and high growth company.'

View the full trading result

Disclaimer

Proactis SA published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 23:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROACTIS
07:02pPROACTIS : issues new set of trading results
PU
09/30PROACTIS : SA revenue 31 July 2019
GL
04/30PROACTIS : SA - Financial Information 6m 01-2019
GL
04/26PROACTIS : Half-year results
CO
02/28PROACTIS : SA Half Year revenue report Jan 19
GL
01/29PROACTIS : Nomination
CO
More news
Chart PROACTIS
Duration : Period :
Proactis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Sykes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Gareth Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sean Anthony McDonough Chief Information Officer & Director
Rachel Rollinson Director
Michael Bermudez General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROACTIS-3.70%20
ORACLE CORPORATION21.48%180 046
SAP AG37.35%158 516
INTUIT32.23%67 695
SERVICENOW, INC.40.38%47 130
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.46.70%21 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group