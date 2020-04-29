Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Proactis    PROAC   FR0004052561

PROACTIS

(PROAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proactis : provides half year results and trading update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:28am EDT
29 April 2020
- Proactis, the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, today issued its interim results for the six-month period ended 31 January 2020.

Highlights of the results include:

  • Reported revenue was £24.5m.
  • Total Contract Value ('TCV'), excluding renewals, was £7.5m - an increase of 44% against H2 FY2019.
  • Solid new business deal activity with 29 new name deals.
  • Strong upsell activity with existing customers: 70 deals in the period, compared to 54 from the January 2019 results.
  • Annualised recurring revenue ('ARR'), excluding heightened risk accounts ('HRAs'), increased to £40.7m (31 July 2019: £39.3m), representing 3.6% organic growth in the core business.
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was £5.1m (31 January 2019: £4.4m).
Response to COVID-19:
  • All staff have transitioned to working from home with minimal disruption from the COVID-19 crisis
  • Recurring revenue, long-term contract business model is proving resilient to the short-term market uncertainty during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis
  • Contingency plans in place.
'We have returned to organic growth of ARR in our core business during this period and to date as a result of improved new business performance and customer retention which, along with a strong pipeline build across all of the geographies that we operate, are clear indicators that our strategy is working well. In addition, the technical progress on our new product, bePayd, has been substantial and it is now ready for market and commercialization,' stated Tim Sykes, CEO of Proactis. 'The Group has dealt with the immediate effect of the COVID-19 crisis extremely well and the recurring revenue, long-term contract business model is proving resilient at this stage.'

View the full update

Disclaimer

Proactis SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:27:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROACTIS
06:28aPROACTIS : provides half year results and trading update
PU
04/20PROACTIS : provides trading update and COVID-19 update
PU
03/16PROACTIS : continues to strengthen its route to market through partnership with ..
PU
03/05PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc
PU
03/04PROACTIS : Conclusion of Formal Sales Process
PU
02/28PROACTIS : Notification of Subsidiary Results
PU
02/28PROACTIS : SA Half Year revenue report Jan 20
GL
02/10PROACTIS : extends its market reach by partnering with Agylix
PU
01/30PROACTIS : Result of AGM
PU
01/21PROACTIS : Agm
PU
More news
Chart PROACTIS
Duration : Period :
Proactis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Sykes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Gareth Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sean Anthony McDonough Chief Information Officer & Director
Rachel Rollinson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROACTIS-26.98%14
ORACLE CORPORATION0.74%167 771
SAP SE-9.54%140 483
INTUIT INC.1.67%69 371
SERVICENOW INC.4.85%56 448
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.50%20 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group