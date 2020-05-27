Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Proactis    PROAC   FR0004052561

PROACTIS

(PROAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proactis : reports solid new business performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 10:08am EDT
27 May 2020
- Proactis, the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, has reported strong new business performance for the financial year to date.

The new contracts are worth £11.3m, which is equal to the equivalent performance for the whole of the prior financial year (ended July 2019). The improved new business performance has been driven by Proactis' refreshed go-to-market strategy, the board said.

It added that the strategy, alongside improved retention performance, has resulted in annual recurring revenue from the Proactis' buyer subscription business returning to organic growth for the year to date.

View the full update

Disclaimer

Proactis SA published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 14:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROACTIS
10:08aPROACTIS : reports solid new business performance
PU
04/30PROACTIS : SA announces Financial Information for the 6 months ended 31 January ..
GL
04/29PROACTIS : provides half year results and trading update
PU
04/29PROACTIS : Half-year results
CO
04/20PROACTIS : provides trading update and COVID-19 update
PU
03/16PROACTIS : continues to strengthen its route to market through partnership with ..
PU
03/05PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc
PU
03/04PROACTIS : Conclusion of Formal Sales Process
PU
02/28PROACTIS : Notification of Subsidiary Results
PU
02/28PROACTIS : SA Half Year revenue report Jan 20
GL
More news
Chart PROACTIS
Duration : Period :
Proactis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Sykes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Gareth Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sean Anthony McDonough Chief Information Officer & Director
Rachel Rollinson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROACTIS-17.46%15
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.68%166 446
SAP SE-7.76%145 180
INTUIT INC.7.74%73 560
SERVICENOW INC.34.84%72 595
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.94%24 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group