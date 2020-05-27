Proactis : reports solid new business performance

- Proactis, the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, has reported strong new business performance for the financial year to date.

The new contracts are worth £11.3m, which is equal to the equivalent performance for the whole of the prior financial year (ended July 2019). The improved new business performance has been driven by Proactis' refreshed go-to-market strategy, the board said.

It added that the strategy, alongside improved retention performance, has resulted in annual recurring revenue from the Proactis' buyer subscription business returning to organic growth for the year to date.

View the full update