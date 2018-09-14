Proactis : Birmingham Community Healthcare Transforms and Automates its Sourcing Processes with Proactis

NHS Foundation Trust uses Proactis to satisfy both internal and external sourcing requirements.

Proactis, the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, has announced that Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (BCHC NHS FT) has extended its Proactis solution to further automate its sourcing processes, specifically around increasing performance, improving efficiency and meeting all statutory and local tendering requirements.

The Trust identified the need for a flexible and efficient electronic tendering platform that included specific requirements such as automated scoring of pre-qualification questionnaires (PQQ) and online invitation to tender (ITT) evaluations. Making it easier for suppliers to bid effectively within reduced timeframes and minimise the administrative burden for each supplier, while ensuring compliance with statutory and local requirements, were also key requirements.

Proactis has provided the Trust with a solution that streamlines and standardises its sourcing processes with one, single, flexible, highly effective sourcing system, meeting the exact needs of each public health sector organisation. This included ongoing access to a national network and shared portal to help minimise the need for suppliers to register in multiple locations / portals. The creation of a question library enabled suppliers to pre-populate and save responses to generic PQQ questions.

The new robust and effective practices enable the Trust’s Procurement function to be sure that the sourcing process satisfies both internal and external audit requirements.

Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (BCHC NHS FT) delivers over 100 clinical services in people’s homes and in over 300 hospitals, health centres and clinics in the UK.

