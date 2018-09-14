Proactis : Birmingham Community Healthcare Transforms and Automates its Sourcing Processes with Proactis

Proactis,
the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, has announced
that Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (BCHC NHS FT)
has extended its Proactis
solution to further automate its sourcing processes, specifically
around increasing performance, improving efficiency and meeting all
statutory and local tendering requirements.
The Trust identified the need for a flexible and efficient electronic
tendering platform that included specific requirements such as automated
scoring of pre-qualification questionnaires (PQQ) and online invitation
to tender (ITT) evaluations. Making it easier for suppliers to bid
effectively within reduced timeframes and minimise the administrative
burden for each supplier, while ensuring compliance with statutory and
local requirements, were also key requirements.
Proactis has provided the Trust with a solution that streamlines and
standardises its sourcing processes with one, single, flexible, highly
effective sourcing
system, meeting the exact needs of each public health sector
organisation. This included ongoing access to a national network and
shared portal to help minimise the need for suppliers to register in
multiple locations / portals. The creation of a question library enabled
suppliers to pre-populate and save responses to generic PQQ questions.
The new robust and effective practices enable the Trust’s Procurement
function to be sure that the sourcing process satisfies both internal
and external audit requirements.
Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (BCHC NHS FT)
delivers over 100 clinical services in people’s homes and in over 300
hospitals, health centres and clinics in the UK.
Read
the full customer success story
<ENDS>
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005113/en/