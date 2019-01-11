Proactis : Conversion of Convertible Loan Note & TVR

Conversion of Convertible Loan Note & TVR

Proactis Holdings PLC

Conversion of Convertible Loan Note and Total Voting Rights

PROACTIS Holdings PLC ("PROACTIS", the "Group" or the "Company"), the global spend management and B2B eCommerce solution provider, today announces that further to the announcement on 24 September 2018, Tripp Shannon has exercised conversion over 590,182 ordinary shares of 10p each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and these Ordinary Shares have been issued and allotted.

Mr Shannon has entered into an orderly marketing agreement which govern the circumstances in which the Ordinary Shares issued to him can be disposed of during the 12 months following the issue, the terms of which are set out in the Company's admission document dated 7 July 2017 and which is available from the Company's website.

Application has been made for the 590,182 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and dealings are expected to commence on 16 January 2019. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 95,218,796. Accordingly, the figure of 95,218,796 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Proactis Holdings PLC

Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer

Newgate Communications Elisabeth Cowell

01937 545070 x1115investorcontact@proactis.com020 3757 6880

Fiona Norman

finnCap Ltd

0207 220 0500

Stuart Andrews/Carl Holmes/Emily Watts - Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis/Richard Chambers - ECM

Notes to Editors:

Proactis creates, sells and maintains software and services which enable organisations to streamline, control and monitor all indirect expenditure. Its solutions are used in approximately 1,000 buying organisations around the world from the commercial, public and not-for-profit sectors.

Proactis is head quartered in London and floated on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2006.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Tripp Shannon 2. Reason for the notification a)

Position/status:

Managing Director, US

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: PROACTIS Holdings PLC b) LEI: 213800NX05KK2YWNRJ19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 10 pence each GB00B13GSS58 b) Nature of the transaction: Conversion of convertible loan note into ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 165 pence 590,182 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: Single transaction as per 4 c above e) Date of the transaction: 10 January 2019 f) Place of the transaction: Off market transaction

