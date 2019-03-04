Proactis : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 04/03/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 6714R PROACTIS Holdings PLC 04 March 2019

Proactis Holdings PLC

Directors Shareholding

Proactis Holdings PLC ("PROACTIS", the "Group" or the "Company"), the global spend management and B2B eCommerce solution provider, was notified on 1 March 2019 that on that date Tim Sykes (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Following the above transaction, Mr Sykes shareholding has increased to 357,736 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.38% of the Company's issued share capital.

The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

PROACTIS Holdings PLC

Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer

finnCap Limited

Via finnCap orinvestorcontact@proactis.com0207 220 0500

Corporate Finance

Stuart Andrews, Carl Holmes, Emily Watts

ECM

Andrew Burdis, Richard Chambers

Notes to Editors:

Proactis creates, sells and maintains software and services which enable organisations to streamline, control and monitor all indirect expenditure. Its solutions are used in approximately 1,000 buying organisations around the world from the commercial, public and not-for-profit sectors.

Proactis is head quartered in London and floated on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2006.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Tim Sykes 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: PROACTIS Holdings PLC b) LEI: 213800NX05KK2YWNRJ1 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each GB00B13GSS58

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 38.5 pence 25,000 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above e) Date of the transaction: 1 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction: AIM, London Stock Exchange (XLON)

