PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC

(PHD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/16 09:40:24 am
56.06 GBp   -3.34%
Proactis : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings Plc

08/16/2019

Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings Plc

Released : 16/08/2019 15:01

RNS Number : 3861J

Legal & General Investment Mgmnt Ld

16 August 2019

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Legal And General Investment

Management Ltd.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

Legal And General Investment

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

Management Ltd.

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

relevant securities this form relates:

Proactis Holdings plc

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of

No

offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest

15 August 2019

practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

discloser making disclosures in respect of any

No

other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

ORD GBP 0.10

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned

and/or controlled:

2,116,205

2.22%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

2,116,205

2.22%

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant

securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to

which subscription right exists:N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

security

securities

ORD GBP 0.10

Sale

32,496

GBP 0.580447

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

unit

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

exercised

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

16t h August 2019

Contact name:

Gurmanpreet Singh

Telephone number*:

029 2035 4027

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RETUNVORKWAWAAR

Disclaimer

Proactis Holdings plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:11:02 UTC
