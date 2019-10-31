Proactis : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc

Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 10p Ordinary Sale 50,000 60.0

Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description e.g. opening/closing a reference unit security e.g. CFD long/short position, securities increasing/reducing a long/short position

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date money security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, paid/ option varying etc. to which European received option etc. per unit relates

Exercise

Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise price relevant description exercised securities per unit security e.g. call option against

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, applicable) conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal,