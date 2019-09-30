Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Proactis Holdings Plc    PHD   GB00B13GSS58

PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC

(PHD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/30 11:35:25 am
53 GBp   -2.75%
12:23pPROACTIS : Notification of Subsidiary Results
PU
09/23PROACTIS : Strategic Contract Win
PU
09/17PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Proactis : Notification of Subsidiary Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

Notification of Subsidiary Results

Released : 30/09/2019 17:00

RNS Number : 1772O

PROACTIS Holdings PLC

30 September 2019

Proactis Holdings PLC

Notification of Subsidiary Results

PROACTIS Holdings PLC ("PROACTIS", the "Group" or the "Company"), the global spend management solution provider, wishes to draw shareholders' attention to a notification made by Proactis SA, on Euronext Paris in accordance with the "European Transparency Obligations Directive" financial disclosure requirements. The notification relates to the performance of Proactis' subsidiary, Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), for the 12 months ending 31 July 2019. The full contents of the notification can be viewed using the link below:

https://www.proactis.com/uk/proactis_sa-investors/

For further information, please contact:

Proactis Holdings PLC

Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer

01937 545070 x1115

investorcontact@proactis.com

finnCap Ltd

0207 220 0500

Stuart Andrews/Carl Holmes/Matthew Radley - Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis/Richard Chambers - ECM

Alma PR

020 3405 0205

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett, Hilary Buchanan, Sam Modlin

Proactis@almapr.co.uk

Notes to Editors:

Proactis creates, sells and maintains software and services which enable organisations to streamline, control and monitor all indirect expenditure. Its solutions are used in approximately 1,000 buying organisations around the world from the commercial, public and not-for-profit sectors.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NORURVARKOAKOAR

Disclaimer

Proactis Holdings plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 16:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC
12:23pPROACTIS : Notification of Subsidiary Results
PU
09/23PROACTIS : Strategic Contract Win
PU
09/17PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc
PU
09/13PROACTIS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
09/13PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings PLC - Update
PU
09/13PROACTIS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
09/13PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings PLC
PU
09/09PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings PLC
PU
08/30PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc
PU
08/23PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings Plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 53,5 M
EBIT 2019 8,90 M
Net income 2019 0,70 M
Debt 2019 43,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 77,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,78x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
Capitalization 51,9 M
Chart PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proactis Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 100,00  GBp
Last Close Price 54,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 83,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Sykes CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Alan John Aubrey Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Gareth Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sean Anthony McDonough Chief Information Officer & Executive Director
Gabriel Gabaldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC-60.07%64
ORACLE CORPORATION19.80%177 551
INTUIT33.70%68 449
SERVICENOW INC40.56%46 914
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.49.96%20 999
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC68.56%11 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group