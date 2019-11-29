Log in
PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC    PHD   GB00B13GSS58

PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC

(PHD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 11:35:01 am
50 GBp   --.--%
12:23pPROACTIS : Notification of Subsidiary Results
PU
11/04PROACTIS : Investor Video
PU
10/31PROACTIS : Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc
PU
Proactis : Notification of Subsidiary Results

11/29/2019 | 12:23pm EST

Notification of Subsidiary Results

Released : 29/11/2019 17:05

RNS Number : 1910V

PROACTIS Holdings PLC

29 November 2019

Proactis Holdings PLC

Notification of Subsidiary Results

PROACTIS Holdings PLC ("PROACTIS", the "Group" or the "Company"), the global spend management solution provider, wishes to draw shareholders' attention to a notification made by Proactis SA, on Euronext Paris in accordance with the "European Transparency Obligations Directive" financial disclosure requirements. The notification relates to the performance of Proactis' subsidiary, Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), for the 12 months ending 31 July 2019. The full contents of the notification can be viewed using the link below:

https://www.proactis.com/uk/proactis_sa-investors/

For further information, please contact:

Proactis Holdings PLC

01937 545070 x1115

Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer

investorcontact@proactis.com

finnCap Ltd

0207 220 0500

Stuart Andrews/Carl Holmes/Matthew Radley - Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis/Richard Chambers - ECM

Alma PR

020 3405 0205

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett, Hilary Buchanan, Sam Modlin

Proactis@almapr.co.uk

Notes to Editors:

Proactis creates, sells and maintains software and services which enable organisations to streamline, control and monitor all indirect expenditure. Its solutions are used in approximately 1,000 buying organisations around the world from the commercial, public and not-for-profit sectors.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NORCKCDBNBDDQDB

Disclaimer

Proactis Holdings plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 17:22:03 UTC
