Proactis : Notification of Subsidiary Results

Released : 29/11/2019 17:05

PROACTIS Holdings PLC

29 November 2019

Proactis Holdings PLC

Notification of Subsidiary Results

PROACTIS Holdings PLC ("PROACTIS", the "Group" or the "Company"), the global spend management solution provider, wishes to draw shareholders' attention to a notification made by Proactis SA, on Euronext Paris in accordance with the "European Transparency Obligations Directive" financial disclosure requirements. The notification relates to the performance of Proactis' subsidiary, Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), for the 12 months ending 31 July 2019. The full contents of the notification can be viewed using the link below:

https://www.proactis.com/uk/proactis_sa-investors/

For further information, please contact: Proactis Holdings PLC 01937 545070 x1115 Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer investorcontact@proactis.com finnCap Ltd 0207 220 0500 Stuart Andrews/Carl Holmes/Matthew Radley - Corporate Finance Andrew Burdis/Richard Chambers - ECM Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett, Hilary Buchanan, Sam Modlin Proactis@almapr.co.uk

Notes to Editors:

Proactis creates, sells and maintains software and services which enable organisations to streamline, control and monitor all indirect expenditure. Its solutions are used in approximately 1,000 buying organisations around the world from the commercial, public and not-for-profit sectors.

END