PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC    PHD   GB00B13GSS58

PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC

(PHD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/01 06:42:52 am
41.75 GBp   -15.66%
Proactis : Price Monitoring Extension

03/01/2019 | 06:14am EST

Price Monitoring Extension

Released : 01/03/2019 11:00

RNS Number : 6079R PROACTIS Holdings PLC 01 March 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

PMESSSFFFFUSESD

Disclaimer

Proactis Holdings plc published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 11:13:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 58,2 M
EBIT 2019 14,1 M
Net income 2019 6,70 M
Debt 2019 37,9 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
P/E ratio 2020 4,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 47,1 M
Chart PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proactis Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 1,83  GBP
Spread / Average Target 269%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Sykes CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Alan John Aubrey Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Anthony McDonough Chief Information Officer & Executive Director
Gabriel Gabaldon Chief Technology Officer
Rodney Potts Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC-63.74%62
ORACLE CORPORATION16.01%187 090
SAP8.36%131 579
INTUIT25.54%64 025
SERVICENOW INC34.48%42 932
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.28.59%18 087
