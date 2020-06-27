Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProAssurance Corporation    PRA

PROASSURANCE CORPORATION

(PRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 09:25am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below, there is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period Start

Class Period End

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 

(NYSE: ELAN)

Click Here

1/10/2020

5/6/2020

7/20/2020

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. 

(NASDAQ: CTMX)

Click Here

5/17/2018

5/13/2020

7/20/2020

Hamilton Beach Brands 

(NYSE: HBB)

Click Here

2/27/2020

5/8/2020

7/21/2020

Carnival Corporation

(NYSE: CCL)

Click Here

1/28/2020

5/1/2020

7/27/2020

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. 

(NASDAQ: KNDI)

Click Here

6/10/2015

3/13/2017

8/10/2020

ProAssurance Corporation

(NYSE: PRA)

Click Here

4/26/2019

5/7/2020

8/17/2020

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. 

(NASDAQ: CODX)

Click Here

2/25/2020

5/15/2020

8/17/2020

Cheetah Mobile Inc. 

(NYSE: CMCM)

Click Here

3/25/2019

2/20/2020

8/25/2020

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301084682.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
09:25aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact th..
PR
06/25PROASSURANCE : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in ..
BU
06/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ProAssurance..
PR
06/23DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06/23PRA SHAREHOLDER UPDATE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholder..
BU
06/22PROASSURANCE : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Cl..
PR
06/22PRA Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Bee..
BU
06/22PRA INVESTOR LAWSUIT ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities ..
PR
06/19PRA CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Clas..
BU
06/19SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group