Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProAssurance Corporation    PRA

PROASSURANCE CORPORATION

(PRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PROASSURANCE 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ProAssurance Corporation - PRA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until August 17, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA), if they purchased the Company’s shares between April 26, 2019 and May 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Get Help

ProAssurance investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-proassurance-corporation-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

ProAssurance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 8, 2020, following prior negative disclosures regarding the Company’s relationship with one of its very large clients, the Company disclosed that the client would likely not be renewing its policy but instead exercise an option for tail coverage that would result in an additional $50 million in losses for 2Q 2020.

On this news, the price of ProAssurance’s shares plummeted.

The case is Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Pension Fund v. Proassurance Corporation, et al., 20-cv-856.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
08/15PROASSURANCE 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses ..
BU
08/14PROASSURANCE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn..
BU
08/14THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
08/11PRA UPCOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders ..
BU
08/10PROASSURANCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10PROASSURANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/10PROASSURANCE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
08/10PROASSURANCE : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020
BU
08/08PROASSURANCE : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds ProAssurance Corporation ..
PR
08/05INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates ProAssurance Corporation For Potential ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 847 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,6x
Yield 2020 3,04%
Capitalization 816 M 816 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 961
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ProAssurance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 15,15 $
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Lewis Rand President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Stancil Starnes Executive Chairman
Dana S. Hendricks Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Robert E. Flowers Independent Director
Frank Anthony Spinosa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROASSURANCE CORPORATION-58.08%816
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.43%31 919
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-13.40%30 028
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.52%30 020
SAMPO OYJ-17.24%21 158
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.58%15 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group