PROASSURANCE 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ProAssurance Corporation - PRA

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until August 17, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA), if they purchased the Company’s shares between April 26, 2019 and May 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

ProAssurance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 8, 2020, following prior negative disclosures regarding the Company’s relationship with one of its very large clients, the Company disclosed that the client would likely not be renewing its policy but instead exercise an option for tail coverage that would result in an additional $50 million in losses for 2Q 2020.

On this news, the price of ProAssurance’s shares plummeted.

The case is Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Pension Fund v. Proassurance Corporation, et al., 20-cv-856.

