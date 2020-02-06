PROASSURANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ProAssurance Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) on behalf of ProAssurance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ProAssurance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 22, 2020, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for fourth quarter 2019 due to “deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.81 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $33.40 per share on January 23, 2020.

