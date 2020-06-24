Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProAssurance Corporation    PRA

PROASSURANCE CORPORATION

(PRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ProAssurance Corporation - PRA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors ProAssurance Corporation ("ProAssurance" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ProAssurance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On January 22, 2020, post-market, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for fourth-quarter 2019 due to "deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account." 

On this news, ProAssurance's stock price fell $4.18 per share, or over 11%, to close at $33.40 per share on January 23, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-proassurance-corporation---pra-301083259.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
05:37pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ProAssurance..
PR
06/23DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06/23PRA SHAREHOLDER UPDATE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholder..
BU
06/22PROASSURANCE : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Cl..
PR
06/22PRA Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Bee..
BU
06/22PRA INVESTOR LAWSUIT ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities ..
PR
06/19PRA CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Clas..
BU
06/19SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/18PRA Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action ..
PR
06/18Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Agai..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group