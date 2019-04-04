ProAssurance : Details Specialty P&C Management Structure

Industry Veteran Robert D. Francis Returning to ProAssurance in a New
Role
ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) today provided details of a revised
management structure for its newly formed Specialty P&C operating
division. As previously announced, Michael L. Boguski will assume the
presidency of Specialty P&C on May 13, 2019. Today, he announced that
industry veteran Robert D. Francis will rejoin ProAssurance as Executive
Vice President, Underwriting and Operations, for the Healthcare
Professional Liability operation within the Specialty P&C division.
Mr. Francis most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of The
Doctor’s Company and was previously employed at ProAssurance for twenty
years, during which time he held a number of positions including Chief
Underwriting Officer. He will report to Mr. Boguski and will oversee
Healthcare Professional Liability underwriting and operations.
Mr. Boguski said, “Rob is a proven industry leader with an excellent
track record and deep expertise in the healthcare professional liability
space. He brings a wealth of talent and executive experience to
ProAssurance and will be an invaluable asset as we continue to build the
Specialty P&C operation into the future.”
Mr. Boguski also announced other key executive leadership roles in
Specialty P&C that will report to him. Within healthcare professional
liability, Senior Vice Presidents Jeffrey L. Bowlby, Chief Marketing
Officer and Darryl K. Thomas, Chief Claims Officer, will continue to
lead healthcare professional sales and marketing and claims,
respectively. PICA, ProAssurance’s podiatric and chiropractic insurance
subsidiary will continue to operate under the leadership of its
President and Chief Medical Officer, Ross E. Taubman, D.P.M., and Karen
M. Murphy will continue to lead Medmarc, ProAssurance’s product
liability subsidiary serving the life sciences and medical device
industry, as Executive Vice President. All will report directly to Mr.
Boguski.
Edward L. Rand, Jr., ProAssurance’s President and Chief Operating
Officer expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunities that Mr. Boguski
and his team have before them. He said, “ProAssurance is a recognized
leader in the Specialty P&C insurance business as a result of the
committed leadership of our executives, and the disciplined execution of
the Company business plan by our dedicated employees. I am confident
that the executive team Mike has assembled will enhance the level of
superior service we deliver to our distribution partners and
policyholders as we fulfill our brand promise of Treated Fairly.”
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with
extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products
liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional
liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. The company is
recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America
by virtue of our inclusion in the Ward’s 50 for the past twelve years.
ProAssurance Group is rated “A+” (Superior) by A.M. Best; ProAssurance
and its operating subsidiaries are rated “A” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.
For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry leading suite of
products and services, cutting edge risk management and practice
enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn.
ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking,
insightful videos that communicate effective practice management,
patient safety and risk management strategies.
