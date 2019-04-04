Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProAssurance Corporation    PRA

PROASSURANCE CORPORATION

(PRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/04 04:00:00 pm
35.33 USD   +0.48%
04:16pPROASSURANCE : Details Specialty P&C Management Structure
BU
03/28PROASSURANCE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06PROASSURANCE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ProAssurance : Details Specialty P&C Management Structure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Industry Veteran Robert D. Francis Returning to ProAssurance in a New Role

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) today provided details of a revised management structure for its newly formed Specialty P&C operating division. As previously announced, Michael L. Boguski will assume the presidency of Specialty P&C on May 13, 2019. Today, he announced that industry veteran Robert D. Francis will rejoin ProAssurance as Executive Vice President, Underwriting and Operations, for the Healthcare Professional Liability operation within the Specialty P&C division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005695/en/

Robert D. Francis (Photo: Business Wire)

Robert D. Francis (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Francis most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of The Doctor’s Company and was previously employed at ProAssurance for twenty years, during which time he held a number of positions including Chief Underwriting Officer. He will report to Mr. Boguski and will oversee Healthcare Professional Liability underwriting and operations.

Mr. Boguski said, “Rob is a proven industry leader with an excellent track record and deep expertise in the healthcare professional liability space. He brings a wealth of talent and executive experience to ProAssurance and will be an invaluable asset as we continue to build the Specialty P&C operation into the future.”

Mr. Boguski also announced other key executive leadership roles in Specialty P&C that will report to him. Within healthcare professional liability, Senior Vice Presidents Jeffrey L. Bowlby, Chief Marketing Officer and Darryl K. Thomas, Chief Claims Officer, will continue to lead healthcare professional sales and marketing and claims, respectively. PICA, ProAssurance’s podiatric and chiropractic insurance subsidiary will continue to operate under the leadership of its President and Chief Medical Officer, Ross E. Taubman, D.P.M., and Karen M. Murphy will continue to lead Medmarc, ProAssurance’s product liability subsidiary serving the life sciences and medical device industry, as Executive Vice President. All will report directly to Mr. Boguski.

Edward L. Rand, Jr., ProAssurance’s President and Chief Operating Officer expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunities that Mr. Boguski and his team have before them. He said, “ProAssurance is a recognized leader in the Specialty P&C insurance business as a result of the committed leadership of our executives, and the disciplined execution of the Company business plan by our dedicated employees. I am confident that the executive team Mike has assembled will enhance the level of superior service we deliver to our distribution partners and policyholders as we fulfill our brand promise of Treated Fairly.”

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. The company is recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America by virtue of our inclusion in the Ward’s 50 for the past twelve years. ProAssurance Group is rated “A+” (Superior) by A.M. Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated “A” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry leading suite of products and services, cutting edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical fact or that convey our view of future business, events or trends are specifically identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon our estimates and anticipation of future events and highlight certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from our expected results. We expressly claim the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for any forward-looking statements in this news release. Forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law or regulation, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

There are a number of risk factors that may cause outcomes that differ from our expectations or projections. These are described in detail in various documents filed by ProAssurance Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as current reports on Form 8-K, and regular reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, particularly in “Item 1A, Risk Factors.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
04:19pPROASSURANCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
04:16pPROASSURANCE : Details Specialty P&C Management Structure
BU
03/28PROASSURANCE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06PROASSURANCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
03/06PROASSURANCE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/27PROASSURANCE : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/21PROASSURANCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21PROASSURANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/21PROASSURANCE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dir..
AQ
02/21PROASSURANCE : Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 991 M
EBIT 2019 89,1 M
Net income 2019 79,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 24,39
P/E ratio 2020 23,97
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 1 907 M
Chart PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ProAssurance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 42,6 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Stancil Starnes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Lewis Rand President, Chief Operating & Accounting Officer
Dana S. Hendricks Chief Financial Officer
John J. McMahon Independent Director
Robert E. Flowers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROASSURANCE CORPORATION-13.31%1 883
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES14.07%36 353
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC7.66%34 760
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION15.74%31 566
SAMPO9.42%25 960
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC10.52%18 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About