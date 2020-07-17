Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProAssurance Corporation    PRA

PROASSURANCE CORPORATION

(PRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProAssurance : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds ProAssurance Corporation Investors of Important August 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – PRA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) between April 26, 2019 and May 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 17, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ProAssurance investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the ProAssurance class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1879.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ProAssurance lacked adequate underwriting process and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate loss reserves in its Specialty Property and Casualty segment; (2) ProAssurance failed to properly assess a large national healthcare account that experienced losses far exceeding the assumptions made when the account was underwritten; and (3) as a result, ProAssurance was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss and reserve charges. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 17, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1879.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
05:46pPROASSURANCE : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds ProA..
BU
09:01aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
07/13Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ProAssurance..
PR
07/06PROASSURANCE : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds ProA..
PR
07/06PRA INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
PR
07/01PROASSURANCE CORPORATION : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Results Relea..
BU
07/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Accused..
BU
06/30PROASSURANCE : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Remind..
BU
06/29LEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds ..
AQ
06/27LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact th..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 864 M - -
Net income 2020 -64,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,2x
Yield 2020 2,90%
Capitalization 853 M 853 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 961
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ProAssurance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 15,84 $
Spread / Highest target 89,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Lewis Rand President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Stancil Starnes Executive Chairman
Dana S. Hendricks Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Robert E. Flowers Independent Director
Frank Anthony Spinosa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROASSURANCE CORPORATION-56.17%853
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-22.23%31 496
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-12.01%30 467
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.53%28 776
SAMPO OYJ-14.01%21 242
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.99%15 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group