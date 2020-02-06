The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ProAssurance Corporation Investors (PRA)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of ProAssurance Corporation (“ProAssurance” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 22, 2020, after the market closed, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for fourth quarter 2019 due to “deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during afterhours trading on January 22, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

