Tostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) on Behalf of Investors

Tostrud Law Group, PC announces an investigation on behalf of ProAssurance Corporation (“ProAssurance” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 22, 2020, after the market closed, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for fourth quarter 2019 due to "deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account."

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $4.81, or nearly 13%, during intraday trading on January 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

