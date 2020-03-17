Log in
Tostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) on Behalf of Investors

03/17/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Tostrud Law Group, PC announces an investigation on behalf of ProAssurance Corporation (“ProAssurance” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 22, 2020, after the market closed, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for fourth quarter 2019 due to "deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account."

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $4.81, or nearly 13%, during intraday trading on January 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ProAssurance securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Jon A. Tostrud of Tostrud Law Group, PC by telephone at (310) 278-2600, toll-free at (855) 854-8678, or by email to shareholder@tostrudlaw.com, or visit our website at http://tostrudlaw.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
