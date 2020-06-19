Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  ProAssurance Corporation    PRK

PROASSURANCE CORPORATION

(PRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PROASSURANCE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ProAssurance Corporation - PRA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 17, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA), if they purchased the Company's shares between April 26, 2019 and May 7, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of ProAssurance and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pra/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 17, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

ProAssurance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On May 8, 2020, following prior negative disclosures regarding the Company's relationship with one of its very large clients, the Company disclosed that the client would likely not be renewing its policy but instead exercise an option for tail coverage that would result in an additional $50 million in losses for 2Q 2020.

On this news, the price of ProAssurance's shares plummeted.

The case is Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Pension Fund v. Proassurance Corporation, et al., 20-cv-856.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proassurance-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-proassurance-corporation----301080611.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
06/19PRA CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Clas..
BU
06/19SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/18PRA Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action ..
PR
06/18Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Agai..
BU
06/17Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pr..
BU
06/17PROASSURANCE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action L..
BU
06/17SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
06/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
06/17THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
06/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group